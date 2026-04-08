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Iran has soft spot for Indians as Embassy in Mumbai replies to hiring Indians in media team | Check viral post

Iran has ‘soft spot for Indians’ as Embassy in Mumbai replies to ‘hiring Indians in media team’ | Check viral post

Viral post: The Iranian Embassy's reply to hiring Indians in the media team wins hearts online. Scroll down to check the reply.

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Viral News: After the temporary ceasefire deal between Iran and the United States, a post of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mumbai has gone viral. When an X user randomly asked the Iranian Embassy in Mumbai if they hire Indians in their media team, the embassy’s reply won hearts. It talked about the ‘soft spot’ of Iran for Indians. You can check the viral post here.

What’s the viral post about?

The viral post features an Indian national asking the Iranian Embassy if they hire Indians in their media team. At this, the reply of the embassy read, “We’d genuinely love to, but at the moment there are no vacancies. Our current team is all Iranian (with a soft spot for #India), though bringing our Indian friends onboard someday is a pretty great idea.”

Hi, We’d genuinely love to, but at the moment there are no vacancies. Our current team is all Iranian (with a soft spot for #India), though bringing our Indian friends onboard someday is a pretty great idea.#Iran https://t.co/UgBEuMaQal — Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) April 8, 2026

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Sweet gesture,” and another wrote, “Your Social Media team did a wonderful job. My regards to everyone who did their best and ended up as clear winners on X.”

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The third comment read, “I’m eagerly waiting for that day.

Iran-US Ceasefire

After using heavy weapons against each other, Iran and the United States agreed on a temporary ceasefire for two weeks. The conflict began on February 28 when the United States and Israel attacked Iran, leading to the death of their supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Later, his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was declared the Iranian supreme leader.

Iran had also blocked the Strait of Hormuz, leading to global oil disruptions, as the region is an integral one for transportation. About 20 per cent of global oil imports happen through this passage.

The ceasefire happened hours after the United States attacked Kharg Island. However, the two nations have agreed to it on a temporary basis as of now, i.e., for two weeks.

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