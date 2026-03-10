Home

Iran-Israel war: Can a country forcibly annex another country...What do UN rules say?

UPSC Notes for International Relations UN Rules: The United Nations Charter states the rules that every country that is a member of this organization has to follow.

Military Occupation Rules: Two wars are currently raging around the world, and they are being discussed everywhere. The first is between the US, Israel, and Iran, while the second is between Russia and Ukraine. The Russia-Ukraine war has been ongoing since February 2022. In this war, Russia has occupied several parts of Ukraine, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. Furthermore, since 2014, it has occupied Crimea, which was once part of Ukraine. This is just one recent example of a country occupying parts of another country.

Looking back at history, we will find numerous examples where a country first waged war against another country and then occupied a part of that country. The possibility of a similar situation is being expressed in the ongoing US-Israel war with Iran. Now, the question arises: can any country do this? Does a country have the right to forcibly occupy another country’s territory? What do United Nations regulations say about this? If you’re a student of international relations or preparing for a government exam, you should know the answer to this question.

What are the UN rules regarding occupation of a country?

The United Nations (UN) is an organization whose primary function is to maintain peace in the world, preventing the possibility of war. Yet, wars continue to break out between many countries. The UN has 193 member states, all of which must abide by the UN Charter . This charter can be considered the UN’s constitution, stating what a country must and must not do. This charter also provides information on whether a country can occupy a part of another country. Article 2 of the UN Charter discusses this in detail. This article contains seven points, including Article 2(4) dealing with occupation.

Article 2(4) states, “All Member States shall refrain, in their international relations, from the use or threat of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State, or from any other means inconsistent with the purposes of the United Nations.” Simply put, this article states that other States should neither attack nor threaten other States. The territorial integrity mentioned here means that no country’s territory should be occupied or its borders should be changed. In short, live in peace and avoid war.

What rules apply after land is acquired?

However, it is often observed that even though every country signs the UN Charter, it does not follow its rules. For example, Russia disregarded UN rules and occupied many parts of Ukraine. The question arises: if a country does this, what rules should it follow in the occupied territory? This is discussed in detail in the Fourth Geneva Convention, adopted on August 12, 1949. This convention is dedicated to the protection of people during wartime and in occupied territories.

It states that all people in occupied territory, who are not members of the armed forces, must be protected. All people living in occupied territory must be treated humanely and cannot be subjected to violence or torture. The occupying country is not permitted to expel or deport people. It is also not permitted to resettle its own citizens in the occupied territory. Not only this, but it is also responsible for delivering food and medicines to the occupied areas.

