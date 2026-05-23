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Iran mocks Donald Trump as viral buffalo resembling him loses appetite, gets sold for Eid sacrifice

Iran mocks Donald Trump as viral buffalo resembling him loses appetite, gets sold for Eid sacrifice

Iran mocked US President Donald Trump with a video of a buffalo looking just like him. The X handle of the Iranian Embassy in Russia posted a video taking a jibe at the American leader.

A buffalo resembling Donald Trump was seen at a farm in Bangladesh. Image Credit: Screengrab/@IranembinRussia

Amid the ongoing US-Iran tensions, Iran mocked US President Donald Trump by posting a viral clip of a Bangladeshi albino buffalo believed by many to resemble him, claiming the animal stopped eating after being compared to the American leader.

Iran mocks Donald Trump

Taking a swipe at Donald Trump, the official Iran in Russia account posted on X, “Poor thing! Bangladeshi buffalo upset by comparisons to Donald Trump.”

Poor thing! Bangladeshi buffalo upset by comparisons to Donald Trump RT: A Bangladeshi buffalo that resembles Trump has lost its appetite after people flocked to see him. pic.twitter.com/6BnayVaJrY — Iran in Russia (@IranembinRussia) May 22, 2026

The post also shared a report by Russian state media outlet RT, which said, “A Bangladeshi buffalo that resembles Trump has lost its appetite after people flocked to see him.”

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Donald Trump buffalo to be slaughtered

The buffalo is set to be sacrificed in Bangladesh during Eid al-Adha after drawing huge crowds and becoming a social media attraction ahead of the festival.

Raised on a farm in Narayanganj near Dhaka, the nearly 700-kg buffalo became known as “Donald Trump” due to the blond hair falling across its forehead, reminding many people of the US President’s trademark hairstyle.

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Farm owner Ziauddin Mridha said the animal had already been sold to a customer for sacrifice during Eid al-Adha, one of the most significant Islamic festivals marked by the ritual sacrifice of livestock. “I am going to miss Donald Trump, but that is the core spirit of Eid al-Adha — making a sacrifice,” Mridha told news agency AFP.

Albino buffalo became internet sensation

Over the past few weeks, the four-year-old albino buffalo became hugely popular online, with people visiting the farm every day to click photos and shoot videos with the unusually coloured animal. Visitors even came from distant districts, and children often crowded near the farm gates to see it.

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One of the users wrote, “The buffalo is very cute, don’t compare it with Trump, it would be an insult to the buffalo to compare it with Trump.” Meanwhile, another wrote, “Don’t insult the buffalo by comparing him to @realDonaldTrump.”

Another user wrote, “What an insult! Everyone should be ashamed of themselves, this bull cow is way more handsome than the orange clown.”

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