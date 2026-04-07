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Iranian artist plays music at power plant amid US President Trumps threat | Watch viral video

Iranian artist plays music at power plant amid US President Trump’s threat | Watch viral video

Viral Video: It shows an Iranian singer performing calmly in front of a power plant amid West Asian tensions. Scroll down to watch it.

Iranian artist plays music at power plant amid US President Trump's threat | Watch viral video (Image: x.com/IraninBerlin)

Viral News: When the tensions in West Asia are rising rapidly, a powerful video from inside Iran has become the heart of social media. It shows a musician from Iran, performing calmly in front of a nuclear power plant. This comes at a crucial time when US President Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of strikes on such civilian infrastructure if no deal concerning the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is reached. You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video features an Iranian musician named Ali Ghamsari sitting on a traditional mat and playing the tar, which is a classical Persian musical instrument. The noteworthy point is that Ghamsari plays the music with a striking moment in the background, which is a power plant, one of the targets of the US. As the tensions in West Asia keep rising, Ghamsari is seen playing peacefully.

Viral video

Guten Morgen. Genießt iranische traditionelle Musik. Der iranische Musiker Ghamsari spielt vor einem Kraftwerk, zivile Infrastruktur, deren Zerstörung gedroht wird. Er spielt Menschlichkeit, gegen Krieg, gegen Zerstörung, für das Leben.#iran pic.twitter.com/9Wejrb26Ak — Iran In Deutschland (@IraninBerlin) April 7, 2026

The video was shared on X by Iran in Deutschland, stating, “The Iranian musician Ghamsari plays in front of a power plant, civilian infrastructure whose destruction is threatened. He plays humanity, against war, against destruction, for life.”

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Trump’s earlier warning

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fu**in’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,” wrote Trump on Truth Social, giving a deadline till Tuesday.

The Kharg Island was targeted on Tuesday by the US military, as per reports. Later he stated, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

What’s happening in West Asia?

The United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, which led to the death of the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Since then, the war has escalated rapidly. When some countries even made efforts to solve the crisis, acting as a mediator, the fate remained unknown.

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