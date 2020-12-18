Days after she was sentenced to 10 years in jail, the Iranian woman dubbed as ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ has been released on bail. She herself confirmed to Iran’s Tamsin News Agency that a judge allowed her to be released on bail. Nineteen-year-old Sahar Tabar, whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand, was sentenced to a decade in an Iranian prison a year after she was arrested over her social media activities. Also Read - Iranian Instagram Sensation 'Zombie Angelina Jolie' Jailed for 10 Years; Here's Everything You Need to Know About Her

She has been charged with “blasphemy, inciting violence, gaining income through inappropriate means, and encouraging youths to corruption,” Guardian reported. She was detained on the orders of Tehran’s guidance court, which deals with ‘cultural crimes and social and moral corruption’. Also Read - 'Zombie' Angelina Jolie Gets 10 Years of Jail in Iran, no Help From Hollywood Actor And UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador

US-based Iranian activist Masih Alinejad, who first broke the new of Tabar’s imprisonment on Twitter, said the release came after ‘massive media pressure’.

“Today Iranian teenager who posted heavily distorted images of herself online and was jailed for 10 years has been freed after massive media pressure,” Alinejad wrote, adding the hashtag “#SaharTabar was released on bail.”

Today Iranian teenager who posted heavily distorted images of herself online and was jailed for 10 years has been freed after massive media pressure.#سحر_تبر با قید وثیقه شد #حکومت_گروگانگیر آزادی را جیره بندی می‌کند pic.twitter.com/Dmup86thCC — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 17, 2020

Notably, she had made headlines in 2017 for posting heavily distorted images of herself using heavy makeup and editing where she looked like a ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’. It was rumoured that she has undergone dozens of surgeries in an attempt to emulate Jolie’s looks, but most of the pictures in her posts actually were heavily edited.