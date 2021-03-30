Bollywood movies and songs are not just loved in India, but are equally popular in many foreign countries. In case you are wondering, a viral video of an Iranian woman dancing to Sholay’s famous song Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jaha, will remove all your doubts. The video features a group of Iranian partygoers re-enacting the song from Sholay and at the centre of it is a woman, flawlessly acting and dancing as Hema Malini’s character Basanti. While she played Basanti, the scene recreation also included a man with his hands tied up, just like the character played by Dharmendra’s Veeru. Two men playing Gabbar and Sambha also stand and watch the woman dance, while flaunting fake guns. Also Read - New-Age Sholay: Girl Climbs Atop a Hoarding, Demands to Marry Boyfriend Against Her Mother’s Wish

The video, divided in 3 parts, was shared by @Sheri_happy and it will definitely delight desi Twitter users! Watch the video here:

میگن تمام ایران بسیج شدن ساقی این مهمونی رو پیدا کنن😱😤🤣😂😅🤪😜 پارت ۱ ( پارت ۲،۳ در کامنتها🤪) pic.twitter.com/Ep8btYJ6B2 — Sheri 🇺🇸 (@Sheri_happy) March 27, 2021

The video went crazy viral up after filmmaker @KavehAbbasian retweeted the video with a caption, ”I hope this tweet somehow finds its way to the Indian Twitter. This is the Iranian generation that grew up with Indian movies and on top of all the absolute Bollywood gem that was Sholay (1975), which is the film that these party goers are humorously reenacting. Made my day ”.

I hope this tweet somehow finds its way to the Indian Twitter. This is the Iranian generation that grew up with Indian movies and on top of all the absolute Bollywood gem that was Sholay (1975), which is the film that these party goers are humorously reenacting. Made my day 👏👏 https://t.co/9mKkR5WcYj — Kaveh Abbasian (@KavehAbbasian) March 28, 2021

Indian users were thrilled after watching the video and praised the Iranian woman for her beautiful dance and expressions while performing the sequence. Here are other comments:

Best SHOLAY theme party!! https://t.co/xdafcmDvf3 — Arth Vaishnav •EF• (@ArthVaishnav) March 29, 2021

Amazing. I have met so many folks from across the middle East who grew up on bollywood https://t.co/ag3NlWJRhz — Vipin (@nipivg) March 29, 2021

This Basanti truly nailed it. ❤🤣🤣 https://t.co/VwctaDcF07 — Sid (@siddhart_shukla) March 29, 2021

Wish they had also enacted the legendary dialogue from the movie right before this song. Inn kutton se saamne Mat nachna (Iranian) basanti! 😀 — Nirav J (@NiravJ7) March 29, 2021

Brilliant – Happy to see that she is dancing so well – please share more such dance videos – All The Best 👍 — Namitabh KothariJain (@NayaJivan) March 28, 2021

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the 1975 movie Sholay is one of the most iconic movies made in India, with a huge cult following.