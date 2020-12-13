New Delhi: An Iranian woman and Instagram sensation who shot to fame in 2017 for posting heavily distorted images of herself where she looked like a ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ has been sentenced to a decade in an Iranian prison a year after she was arrested over her social media activities. Also Read - 'Zombie' Angelina Jolie Gets 10 Years of Jail in Iran, no Help From Hollywood Actor And UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador

The woman, Sahar Tabar, 19, whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand, from Tehran used heavy makeup and editing to get the eerie look on her face and later gained prominence as the zombie version of Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie. After she posted the gaunt face online, it soon went viral and she earned nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram.

Even though most people took Tabar's posts as a joke, this stunt act later got her arrested on October 5, 2019, in Iran, along with three other female Instagram influencers. The charges against her were of blasphemy, inciting violence, gaining income through inappropriate means and also for encouraging young people to corruption and disrespecting the Islamic Republic. But, as per reports, her lawyer revealed that two of four charges have been cleared against her.

The news about her sentencing was confirmed by Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad. The journalist and activist told Daily Mail that she spoke to Tabar’s lawyer who confirmed that the influencer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on the past few days for “promoting public corruption.”

Alinejad shared the news on Twitter and wrote, “10 years jail for Iranian Instagrammer who used make up and Photoshop to become a zombie Angelina Jolie. Sahar Tabar is only 19. Her joke landed her in jail. Her mother cries every day to get her innocent daughter freed. Dear Angelina Jolie! we need your voice here. Help us..”

Earlier this year, Tabar even pleaded for release from detention, saying she had contracted Covid-19. A BBC report said that Tabar’s lawyer Payam Derafshan even wrote an open letter to Iran’s judiciary where he wrote that he had been told by Tabar’s mother that his client had been moved to a quarantine section of the prison after displaying symptoms of the virus.

He posted the letter in his Instagram account where he added that Tabar – who was, he said, a minor when the “crimes” were committed – had not been eligible for temporary release because her case was still being processed.

At one point Tabar even called on the actor Angelina Jolie, whom she resembled in some of her photos, to campaign for her release, saying: “The Islamic Republic has a history of tormenting women. We need to be united against this gender apartheid.”

According to a Guardian report, an Iranian state TV also broadcast her confession in late October last year where her expressions of remorse drew a great deal of sympathy. The news broadcast described Tabar as “a victim with an abnormal personality and mental state” who sought “vulgarity” on social media.

The report also mentioned that Tabar’s medical records suggest she was suffering of a mental illness, with a history of visits to psychiatric hospitals, making the 10-year sentence even less explicable. Her lawyers had also asked for her to be bailed, and pointed to her age at the time she committed the alleged offences.