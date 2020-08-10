Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei has created an official Twitter account in the Hindi language. The new account, which has his bio written in Devanagari, has been putting out tweets in the same script. Also Read - Ayatollah Khamenei rakes up Kashmir issue after 7 years, talks about conflict in the state

However, so far Khamenei has not followed any Indian leader from his new Hindi account. At the time of writing this story, the account has more than 2800 followers.

So far, Ayatollah Khamenei has posted two. Here’s his first tweet which roughly translates to, “In the name of Allah, who is very kind and compassionate.”

Here’s his second tweet:

हालांकि ग़दीर की घटना से हम शीयों का हार्दिक रिश्ता बहुत मज़बूत है लेकिन हक़ीक़त यह है कि ग़दीर की घटना अपने तथ्यों और वास्तविक आत्मा की दृष्टि से केवल शीयों तक सीमित नहीं बल्कि सारी इस्लामी दुनिया से संबंधित है। इसलिए कि ग़दीर की घटना इस्लाम की वास्तविक आत्मा पर आधारित है। — आयतुल्लाह सय्यद अली ख़ामेनई (@In_khamenei) August 8, 2020

Not just Hindi, he has also opened accounts in other languages like Persian, Arabic, Urdu, French, Spanish, Russian and English.

Ayatollah Khamenei is a Twelver Shia Marja’ and the second and current Supreme Leader of Iran.

He was previously President of Iran from 1981 to 1989. Ayatollah Khamenei is the longest-serving head of state in the Middle East, in office since 1989.