IRCTC Fines LTT Madgaon Express Pantry Car Contractor Rs 25,000 for Rat Infestation

IRCTC News: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has fined the pantry car contractor of the LTT Madgaon Express Rs 25,000 after a video of rats infesting the pantry car went viral. The video sparked concerns about food hygiene and quality on Indian Railways trains. A senior IRCTC official confirmed the fine and said that the contractor has been warned and instructed to ensure that such incidents do not happen again, as per a report carried by Free Press Jornal.

The video, which was filmed on October 15, 2023, shows two rats nibbling on food kept in open pans in the pantry car. The video was widely shared on social media and drew criticism from netizens.

Indian Railways (IR) and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have taken action after a video of rats infesting the pantry car of the LTT Madgaon Express went viral. A senior IR official said that they have taken rodent control measures, including the use of rat traps and chemicals. The IRCTC also posted on social media that they have taken suitable action in the matter. They said that pantry car staff have been sensitized to ensure hygiene and cleanliness in the pantry car and that the concerned have been advised to ensure effective pest and rodent control measures, the report said.

