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IRCTC Vande Bharat ticket controversy: TTE suspended after offering Rs 700 ticket for Rs 380; Watch viral video

IRCTC Vande Bharat ticket controversy: TTE suspended after offering Rs 700 ticket for Rs 380; Watch viral video

Indian Railways suspended a TTE after a viral video allegedly showed him offering a Vande Bharat ticket for Rs 380 instead of the official fare. Scroll down for details.

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Viral News: The Indian Railways has taken strict action against a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) after a viral video shows him allegedly offering a ticket for the Vande Bharat Express train at a lower, unofficial price. This comes after the clip was widely shared on social media, which triggered criticism from many individuals and raised many questions regarding the transparency in onboard ticket handling. You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The video was shared on X. It reportedly shows a TTE (Travelling Ticket Examiner) speaking to the passenger inside the train coach. As per the viral clip, the official allegedly offered to arrange a seat for Rs 380. However, the original price of the ticket was reportedly Rs 700. During the conversation, the TTE can be heard saying that the arrangement was not allowed and then expressing his willingness to help the passenger get the ticket at a reduced amount.

Railways take action

The video of the TTE soon went viral as the railway authorities, comprising Railway Seva and the Danapur DRM division, gave a response on the matter. The TTE was suspended on an immediate basis. Now, a detailed investigation has also been launched into the matter. The officials mentioned that strict action will be taken if any rules or procedures are found to be violated.

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Vande Bharat ₹750 ticket was being arranged by the TTE for just ₹380.⁰

This guy records it and made it viral pic.twitter.com/hjHH35rPAC — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 12, 2026

Online reactions

The incident has quickly sparked debate online, and many users criticised the misuse of authority. In addition, the individuals on the internet have asked for stricter checks in the operations of the railways. Many people even took their sarcastic takes on the matter and stated that such adjustments have existed for years in the Indian Railways. Alongside this, a part of internet users argued that the TTE was only trying to help the passenger in need.

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Reactions of people

Railway TTE earn more than the Indian railways through corruption from Passengers . Our biggest enemy is Corruption. — Vijay Singh (@vijaysinghbhari) May 13, 2026

This is why we need a digitalization of everything. Officers never fail to amuse us with their corruptive mind. — GG TV (@TGoyalji) May 12, 2026

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