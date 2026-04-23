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IRGC releases dramatic footage of India-bound ship seizure in Strait of Hormuz | Watch video

IRGC releases dramatic footage of India-bound ship seizure in Strait of Hormuz | Watch video

The IRGC Navy said it had detained the two vessels, accusing them of 'jeopardising maritime security' in a statement.

The IRGC released a video of the navy attacking an India-bound ship. Image courtesy: @IRGC_Press/X

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) released a video on Wednesday (April 23) showing its forces intercepting the MSC Francesca and the Epaminondas in the Strait of Hormuz. The video emerged soon after state media reported that the ships were targeted while attempting to transit the waterway.

The IRGC Navy said it had detained the two vessels, accusing them of “jeopardising maritime security” in a statement. It is further stated that the ships were operating without necessary permits and were allegedly tampering with navigation systems. They were directed towards the Iranian coast.

What did the video show?

A video of the whole incident was shared by the IRGC’s official social media handle on X. Nour News reported that the IRGC fired on the first vessel, “Epaminodes,” after it reportedly disregarded warnings from the Iranian armed forces. Nour News is affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Footage of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy seizing a pair of civilian container ships in the Strait of Hormuz this morning. pic.twitter.com/Y8kBCcCIzo — IRGC (@IRGC_Press) April 22, 2026

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In the video, small boats can be seen approaching the vessels carrying armed personnel. Notably, one of the ships, Epaminondas, was headed to Mundra port in Gujarat. The broadcaster, in its analysis of the two-minute footage, said the cargo ships were clearly visible and suggested the video may have been filmed around 5 pm local time based on vessel tracking data. It said this would place the recording several hours after the first reported attack.

Is the video authentic?

BBC Verify has stated that the footage appears to have been filmed after the attack took place. It also flagged signs that parts of the footage may have been staged. Pointing to some inconsistencies, BBC Verify pointed to a hatch used by IRGC personnel to board MSC Francesca that was already open before their arrival.

A separate clip filmed on the vessel appeared to have been captured by someone who was already on board.

Also Read: ‘All Indian seafarers on ships targeted by Iranian forces safe’: Modi government makes big statement as Strait of Hormuz crisis worsens

Meanwhile, a separate clip shows a boat approaching the rear of the Greek-owned Epaminondas, while Greek authorities, according to the broadcaster, have denied the ship was seized and said the captain remains in control. According to MarineTraffic, the Epaminondas was in the Gulf of Oman at the time of writing. BBC Verify said its tracking data showed the vessel later heading northwest toward Qeshm Island before its transponders went dark.

Trump orders US to attack any boats laying mines

US President Donald Trump said he has ordered the US Navy “to shoot and kill any boat” that is laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz. He also said that US minesweepers were working “at a tripled-up level” to clear any mines from the waters.

In a post on Truth Social, he wrote, “I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be (Their naval ships are ALL, 159 of them, at the bottom of the sea!), that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation.”

He further wrote, “Additionally, our mine ‘sweepers’ are clearing the Strait right now. I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Later, Trump also claimed the US has ‘total control’ of the Strait of Hormuz, as he berated Iran for ‘not knowing’ who its leader is. Describing the same on his social media platform Truth Social he wrote, “Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is! They just don’t know! The infighting is between the “Hardliners,” who have been losing BADLY on the battlefield, and the “Moderates,” who are not very moderate at all (but gaining respect!), is CRAZY! We have total control over the Strait of Hormuz. No ship can enter or leave without the approval of the United States Navy. It is “Sealed up Tight,” until such time as Iran is able to make a DEAL!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

With inputs from agencies

Also Read: ‘14 ships still in Persian Gulf’: Day after India-bound ship’s capture by Iran, MEA gives big statement on trouble near Strait of Hormuz

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