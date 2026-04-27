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Irresponsible: Safari crowd moves close to tiger fight, raising serious safety concerns; internet reacts | Watch viral video

‘Irresponsible’: Safari crowd moves close to tiger fight, raising serious safety concerns; internet reacts | Watch viral video

A viral video of two fighting tigers surrounded by safari vehicles has sparked outrage online. Scroll down to see the video.

(Image: Screengrabs from x.com/susantananda3)

Viral News: A viral clip is now making rounds on social media as it shows two tigers in a fight during a safari ride. The video has become a part of widespread debate and has raised great reactions online. The video does not feature a rare wildlife moment. Instead, it shows the behaviour of tourists that has left the internet fuming. It shows safari vehicles crowding closer to the animals, raising concerns regarding safety and responsibility. You can check the viral video here.

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What’s the viral post about?

The viral video shows two tigers involved in a fight inside the forest area. What caught everyone’s attention online is the proximity of safari jeeps near the tigers. Instead of maintaining a safe distance, many jeeps are seen surrounding the animals from the sides. As the tigers continue to stay engaged in their face-off, the vehicle slowly moves closer to them. At the end, the tigers are seen leaping across the road with an anticipation of trying to escape the crowd. The video has raised criticism online, and many have called out the irresponsible behaviour of tourists and the lack of regulations during the times of wildlife sightings.

Viral video

Their fight can turn into your last Sight Never crowd a scene like this. Can prove fatal to you. No amount of regulations can stop this. Behave like a responsible tourist. Respect their space. pic.twitter.com/fLU9JSWqQX — Susanta Nanda IFS (Retd) (@susantananda3) April 26, 2026

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The video was shared on X by a user with the caption, “Their fight can turn into your last Sight. Never crowd a scene like this. Can prove fatal to you. No amount of regulations can stop this. Behave like a responsible tourist. Respect their space.”

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How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Tigers are sneaky and good at hunting. Keeping a decent distance is the right thing. But as they’re in open, they’re not hunting. But that doesn’t mean you can stay too close. If they’re fighting or playing even a single accident can cause irreparable damage. So we need to be responsible. Don’t cause any distress or if there is a sign of distress it is wise to move slowly and maintain distance,” and another wrote, “Isn’t it responsibility of driver and jungle guide? Tourist have zero idea about wildlife. It’s the guide who need to be trained.”

The third comment read, “The gypsy drivers should be warned and sensitised for responsible driving in these cases.”

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