It took actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to open people’s eyes to the nuances of mental illnesses like depression and the dos and donts people should follow while dealing with those suffering from it. Yet, India is far from taking mental health and its issues seriously and the latest Instagram stint by ‘The Style Edge’ fashion blogger Santoshi Shetty is proof of the same. Also Read - OPINION | Fans' Cringeworthy Reactions to 16-Year-Old TikTok Star Siya Kakkar's Death by Suicide Brings us to Square One of Mental Health Discussion

Offering “therapy” for Rs 1500 despite not being qualified in the subject, the Instagram influencer received severe backlash on Twitter. While some accused her for “charging to be a friend”, others simply disapproved of her insensitive approach on an issue as serious as depression.

Taking to their respective handles on the micro-blogging site, while one user lashed, “Why am I writing critical analysis day in and night , spending hours understanding the dsm , icd , differences between symptoms and residual symptoms when #SantoshiShetty just became a therapist because she has good energy , and made a IGTV about it (sic)”, another tweeted, “Bloggers have hit a slump so one of them SantoshiShetty has decided to become a mental therapist with ZERO I repeat ZERO expertise in this field. What’s worse is she is charging 1500/session & defends it as a beautiful gift and gibberish! Mental health reduced to a bloggers fad! (sic)”

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:

Why am I writing critical analysis day in and night , spending hours understanding the dsm , icd , differences between symptoms and residual symptoms when #SantoshiShetty just became a therapist because she has good energy , and made a IGTV about it. — badgirlsupreme (@_badgirlsupreme) July 6, 2020

Bloggers have hit a slump so one of them SantoshiShetty has decided to become a mental therapist with ZERO I repeat ZERO expertise in this field. What’s worse is she is charging 1500/session & defends it as a beautiful gift and gibberish! Mental health reduced to a bloggers fad! pic.twitter.com/6TCU2sOBh9 — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) July 7, 2020

So Santoshi Shetty wants people to pay her so that she could give them “positive energy and vibes”. And when being called out that she is not qualified to be a therapist, goes on to delete those comments, cuz positive vibezz onlay. pic.twitter.com/OVUu1Kt2rH — Rahul Kahnwald (@bigdeekenergyy) July 6, 2020

don’t know what’s more annoying― santoshi shetty being a pseudo psychologist or the other influencers that are hyping her up in the comments calling it a great initiative? — kar (@donpenguinii) July 7, 2020

Fashion/lifestyle influencer Santoshi Shetty is charging a “nominal” fee of ₹1500/- (source: otherwarya on IG). This is the amount I pay my trained therapist for their service. Influencers should, stick to making videos about curtain sarees and stop exploiting your followers! — Rebellia (@darthdevi) July 7, 2020

Later, Santoshi delete the IGTV video and even put out an apology for the same.

Anytime is a good time to unlearn one’s follies and grow!