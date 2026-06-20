Is 20 LPA no longer enough for survival? Techie turns to internet for advice on savings | Viral

A 30-year-old tech worker who invested his savings in his family home renovation says he is free of loans and EMIs, but now hopes to restart his financial journey and build wealth from the ground up.

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The techie revealed that while he has no active debt or EMI commitments. Representational image

You would wonder that a 20 lakh a year package would be enough to survive in India. But, with rising inflation and cost of living, even this amount is not enough for some people. The issue was highlighted by a software engineer earning Rs 20 lakh per annum (LPA). Now, he has turned to social media for financial guidance after having zero savings to his name at the age of 30.

The techie revealed that while he has no active debt or EMI commitments, he has been unable to build any savings. Seeking advice on Reddit, he asked for a structured investment plan and noted that most of his earnings had gone towards a recent home refurbishment, with him being the family’s only breadwinner.

What happened?

The Reddit user shared that he supports his entire family on his income and comes from a financially struggling background. He said most of his savings were spent on refurbishing the family house, leaving him with no emergency fund.

In the post he wrote, “I’m 30M working in tech 20lpa. I have 0 savings in my name till now. I come from a low-income family and I’m the sole breadwinner rn. Refurbished family home some time ago, which cost around 14 lakhs, which I paid without any kind of loans, so all out of savings.”

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Despite not having any loans or EMIs, he admitted that he is effectively beginning his financial journey anew at the age of 30. Seeking advice from fellow users, the man admitted that he was unsure about how to build wealth and prepare for the future.

He said, “I need advice on how to start building money. With the kind of volatile market rn, I cannot just depend on the job. How do I start building my wealth with absolute 0? I am totally clueless where to start. I have no policies in my name, no insurance. Don’t even know how or where to start.”

Internet reactions

Praising the man’s commitment to his family, a Reddit user suggested that he purchase term insurance as soon as possible and focus on creating a six-month emergency fund by setting aside 50 per cent of his salary for the next 12 months.

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“Sole breadwinner? Term Insurance first!” said one user, while another added, “Get insurance and an emergency fund of at least 6 months. After this, start with index funds.”

Another Reddit user commended the man for supporting his family and advised him to first put safeguards in place through term and health insurance. The user also recommended building an emergency fund and spending on upskilling to improve his earning potential.