Days, after the government banned 118 Chinese apps, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar dropped a bomb on Friday, as he announced multiplayer game FAU-G in support of PM Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign.

Ever since the announcement, the Indian alternative to PUBG Mobile has been all over the internet, inspiring a variety of memes. However, soon enough, nCore Games became the target of trolls after allegations of plagiarism related to the game's poster began to surface.

Twitter users said makers of the poster used a stock image to show soldiers engaged in a battle. Further, many trolled nCore Games for the lack of originality, as FAU-G's poster was alleged to have been ripped off from artist Phet Thai's original Shutterstock image.

At least make something original. #FAUG Original Copy pic.twitter.com/qlGP465ygA — Spirit of Congress (@SpiritOfCongres) September 4, 2020

However, since it’s a photo readily available to purchase on Shutterstock, the plagiarism angle loses its meaning.

Clarifying allegations, Vishal Gondal, co-founder of nCore said that they had officially bought the license of the image used in the poster from Shutterstock.

“To protect our interests, nCore and our founders will be initiating all the necessary actions as may be legally advised against all such persons including any foreign nationals who may be percolating such baseless and fake news for the reasons best known to them,” Gondal said in a statement.

nCore Games also decided to issue an official statement on Twitter to clear the air:

Others also came in the company’s defence and called the trolling ‘ignorant’

This is the height of ignorance of India Haters. Claiming that #FAUG copied other's image is really showing their illiteracy about designing world This image is available on Shutterstock to purchase. If they don't know how this all works- they should just shut their shitty mouth pic.twitter.com/y7Ltkg3YPt — Prasad Karwa (@PrasadKarwa) September 4, 2020

