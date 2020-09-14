Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid was arrested late on Sunday night under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for his alleged role in the Delhi riots. Also Read - Former JNU Student Umar Khalid Sent to 10 Days Police Custody Over Northeast Delhi Riots
“After 11 hours of interrogation, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Umar Khalid as a conspirator in the Delhi Riots case. The fairy tale narrative that DP (Delhi Police) has been spinning and criminalising protests in the garb of investigating riots, finds yet another victim,” United Against Hate, an activist group whose member is Umar Khalid, said in a statement, according to NDTV. Also Read - Delhi Riots: Former JNU Student Umar Khalid Arrested Under UAPA, to be Produced Before Court Today
Soon after his arrest, a large section of Twitterati stood in support of Khalid, demanding his release. Many called his arrest a ‘witch-hunt’ while questioning why Delhi Police hasn’t taken any action against Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Komal Sharma. Also Read - Delhi Riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav And Jayati Ghosh Not Arraigned as Accused in Chargesheet, Clarifies Police
In January, BJP’s Anurag Thakur was seen leading a crowd with the slogan “Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko,” a chant inciting listeners to shoot “traitors to the country”, with an expletive thrown in.
One user wrote, “Umar Khalid is arrested who talked about responding to hate with love. BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur don’t even have an FIR against them who openly talked about responding to anti-CAA protests with Goli. This is the real death of democracy (sic).”
Here are other reactions:
The communal violence which took place in the national capital from February 23 to 26, 2020 led to the death of 53 people, including one policeman.