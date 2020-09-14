Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid was arrested late on Sunday night under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for his alleged role in the Delhi riots. Also Read - Former JNU Student Umar Khalid Sent to 10 Days Police Custody Over Northeast Delhi Riots

“After 11 hours of interrogation, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Umar Khalid as a conspirator in the Delhi Riots case. The fairy tale narrative that DP (Delhi Police) has been spinning and criminalising protests in the garb of investigating riots, finds yet another victim,” United Against Hate, an activist group whose member is Umar Khalid, said in a statement, according to NDTV. Also Read - Delhi Riots: Former JNU Student Umar Khalid Arrested Under UAPA, to be Produced Before Court Today

Soon after his arrest, a large section of Twitterati stood in support of Khalid, demanding his release. Many called his arrest a ‘witch-hunt’ while questioning why Delhi Police hasn’t taken any action against Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Komal Sharma. Also Read - Delhi Riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav And Jayati Ghosh Not Arraigned as Accused in Chargesheet, Clarifies Police

In January, BJP’s Anurag Thakur was seen leading a crowd with the slogan “Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko,” a chant inciting listeners to shoot “traitors to the country”, with an expletive thrown in.

One user wrote, “Umar Khalid is arrested who talked about responding to hate with love. BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur don’t even have an FIR against them who openly talked about responding to anti-CAA protests with Goli. This is the real death of democracy (sic).”

Here are other reactions:

“We won’t respond to violence with violence. We won’t respond to hate with hate. If they spread hate, we will respond to it with love. If they thrash us with lathis, we keep holding the tricolour." –@UmarKhalidJNU #StandWithUmarKhalid#FreeUmarKhalid — Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) September 13, 2020

Umar Khalid is arrested who talked about responding to hate with love. BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur don't even have an FIR against them who openly talked about responding to anti-CAA protests with Goli. This is the real death of democracy.#StandWithUmarKhalid — Kaushik Raj (@kaushikrj6) September 13, 2020

Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur said "Goli Maaro Saalo Ko !" Anti-CAA protestors said " Hum Desh Bachane , Samvidhan Bachane Nikle hain, Aao humare saath chalo !" Safeguarding constitution and democracy have officially become a CRIME in our country !#StandWithUmarKhalid — Aishe (ঐশী) (@aishe_ghosh) September 13, 2020

BJP Leader Kapil Mishra is shouting "Goli maaro saalon ko", while Umar Khalid is talking abt peace and constitution. #UmarKhalid arrested and Mishra is free😷#StandWithUmarKhalid #Islamophobia_in_indiapic.twitter.com/4RCvEnMczW — काकावाणी 2.0 (@007AliSohrab) September 14, 2020

Umar Khalid is not the problem. Here’s the problem: a failed, insecure and vindictive government in charge of a devastated economy, a growing health crisis, and a national security crisis. And courts not protecting the right to dissent is a huge problem.#StandWithUmarKhalid — Salman Anees Soz (@SalmanSoz) September 14, 2020

Another Witch Hunt

Now Umar Khalid If we don't raise our voice against injustice we should feel ashamed of ourselves.. By the way where is goondi Komal Sharma ?

Scrap UAPA…

#StandWithUmarKhalid pic.twitter.com/dQ6tU59Jim — Surbhi 🇮🇳 (@SurrbhiM) September 14, 2020

Rare pics of Umar Khalid during Delhi Riots.#StandWithUmarKhalid pic.twitter.com/m5qE5HbxU2 — Anannya Deshmukh (@AnannyaSpeaks) September 14, 2020

Goli maaro gang is roaming freely. Komal Sharma maintaining physical distancing from Delhi police ever since the JNU attack. But #UmarKhalid, and many more law abiding activists are arrested. This country has become Jungle Raj @ProfNoorul #StandWithUmarKhalid pic.twitter.com/eAoNG0vMeN — AHSAN_🌲 (@Ahmadlone17) September 14, 2020

This man who opened fire in front of police while no action is taken against it and prove it to be minor.

Where there is no independence in independent country in india.#StandWithUmarKhalid pic.twitter.com/mHFZDsWGQH — Tuba Fatima (@Fati_emaa) September 14, 2020

Why is my government scared of love, peace and harmony.

Why is my country more interested in "goli maaro saalon ko" and "rhea" than covid_19 and unemployment#StandWithUmarKhalid pic.twitter.com/rPFtFbxODD — krazyvyas (@VyasKarn) September 14, 2020

Umar Khalid arrested under UAPA, suddenly in the middle of the night. One by one, voices of dissent are being silenced. When will this draconian, absolutely unlawful act of which the govt. has been making full use, be removed. — Andre Borges (@borges) September 13, 2020

Umar Khalid's arrest by Delhi police after naming Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh& Apoorvanand, leaves no doubt at all about the malafide nature of it's investigation into Delhi riots. It's a conspiracy by the police to frame peaceful activists in the guise of Investigation — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) September 14, 2020

Umar Khalid has been arrested under UAPA by this cowardly & biased govt. Those who were caught on tape are roaming free

– Anurag Thakur: No Arrest, No FIR

– Kapil Mishra: No Arrest, No FIR

– Komal Sharma: No Arrest, No FIR As I have often said, Crime doesn't matter. Name does. — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) September 13, 2020

First Safoora. Now Umar. Arrested for peaceful protests! How many Hindus clearly seen causing riot and hitting students have been arrested? Komal Sharma?

Rambhakt?#StandWithUmarKhalid — Sneha (@sneha2986) September 14, 2020

The communal violence which took place in the national capital from February 23 to 26, 2020 led to the death of 53 people, including one policeman.