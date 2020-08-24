Yet again, sensational reports have surfaced claiming that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has slipped into a coma and is preparing to hand over powers to his sister. An ex-aide to late-South Korean president Kim Dae-Jung made these claims in a social media post saying that the state is hiding the truth about their leader’s health. Also Read - Kim Jong-un is in Coma, Claims South Korean Diplomat After Kim Delegates Power to Sister

“I assess him to be in a coma, but his life has not ended. A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period,” Chang said.

He has also claimed that all photographs of Kim released by North Korea in recent months, in an attempt to quash rumours about Kim’s ill health, were fake.

However, similar reports had surfaced in April, which had suggested that he is in ‘grave danger’ following heart surgery. More so, speculations over Kim’s deteriorating health has been flying for months owing to his heavy smoking, obesity, and workload.

Meanwhile, the mystery behind his health has greatly confused netizens who are now making memes around these rumours which keep surfacing every once in a while:

Kim Jong Un every month 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ekqyoEmgUX — Vijay Jaiswal (@puntasticVU) August 24, 2020

#KimJongUn at the start of every month vs end of every month pic.twitter.com/aQQ2cah6Et — aadarsh jha (@aadarsh_jh) August 24, 2020

Meanwhile, amid these rumours, North Korea has launched an anti-smoking website on the country’s computer network system to provide the public with information about quitting smoking

The website is not accessible from outside as the North’s strictly controlled computer network, Kwangmyongsong, is disconnected from the global internet to prevent people from accessing outside information.