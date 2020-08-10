In an effort to combat stigma around the issue, food delivery company Zomato in a progressive move said on Saturday it would give female employees, including transgender people, up to 10 days of “period leave” per year.
According to the company, women employees can take one period leave each menstrual cycle.
”There shouldn’t be any shame or stigma attached to applying for a period leave. You should feel free to tell people on internal groups, or emails that you are on your period leave for the day”, Zomato Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal said in a note to staff.
Is period leave a good idea?
Soon after the announcement, a debate broke on various social media channels regarding the efficacy of the move. In India, period leave has also been a controversial topic since many people view it as being sexist.
While some appreciated the move and hailed it as a ‘trendsetter’, some others had reservations. Here are some tweets which support the move:
Against the move:
Many people opposed the move saying how companies will have a hiring bias where they will prefer man over women just so that they can save a few periods leaves, in addition to perpetuating the notion that menstruation makes women unfit for work. Some experts have said that the spread of such policies despite their best intentions, could actually deter women’s progress in the workplace.
More so, women’s’ absences could push them out of decision-making roles and eliminate them from consideration for promotions.
However, the company also stressed not to abuse these leaves or use them as a crutch to take time out for other pending tasks.
Founded in 2008, Gurugram-based Zomato is one of India’s best-known companies, with more than 5,000 employees.
What are your thoughts?