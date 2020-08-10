”There shouldn’t be any shame or stigma attached to applying for a period leave. You should feel free to tell people on internal groups, or emails that you are on your period leave for the day”, Zomato Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal said in a note to staff.

Is period leave a good idea?

Soon after the announcement, a debate broke on various social media channels regarding the efficacy of the move. In India, period leave has also been a controversial topic since many people view it as being sexist.

While some appreciated the move and hailed it as a ‘trendsetter’, some others had reservations. Here are some tweets which support the move:

For women who have crippling period pain on multiple cycle days, (I am one of them) and have to come up with excuses such as fever to get a day's rest, it would be nice for once to have the choice to decide for ourselves if we want a period leave if the option's there. — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) August 9, 2020

Zomato to grant 10 days of period leaves for female and Trans employees. Surely a great sensitive move to be more friendly environment. Other firms shall also bring such change to work culture. — A Bear (@patauIi) August 8, 2020

This is amazing.🙌 I hope all other companies follow their lead.

Also, to be fair to the opposite gender, they should give equivalent amount of leaves to take care of their spouse during period days or probably take care of themselves when they're feeling low.@Zomato https://t.co/XSPSSTjBpw — Rajat (@rajat0807) August 9, 2020

Zomato has introduced Period Leaves of upto 10 days in a year, a move that every organization should follow. Many women either power through their work despite feeling the pain of menstrual cramps, or veil an excuse to take much needed rest while going through their period (1/3) — Mad Over Marketing (@MadOMarketing) August 9, 2020

A great move by Zomato. I always wanted some company to start this as this is much needed. I hope that this is a trendsetter. — Divyanshi Mangal (@divyanshimangal) August 8, 2020

Period is natural & there is nothing to be ashamed about taking leave when you're having a tough day with menstrual cramps. Let's make work environment more comfortable & work on reducing the stigma around periods.#menstrualcycle #zomato #periodleave #breakingthetaboo #Thread pic.twitter.com/3rQDGZpBuH — Richa Dube (@DubeRicha) August 9, 2020

Against the move:

Many people opposed the move saying how companies will have a hiring bias where they will prefer man over women just so that they can save a few periods leaves, in addition to perpetuating the notion that menstruation makes women unfit for work. Some experts have said that the spread of such policies despite their best intentions, could actually deter women’s progress in the workplace.

More so, women’s’ absences could push them out of decision-making roles and eliminate them from consideration for promotions.

Dear woke Zomato,

Men should get an equal number of leaves too so they can take care of their partners, since it's that big a deal. 🙄

Seriously though, do you think every woman will talk to her manager about period leaves? Call it something else.. — Arjun B (@ArjunBeNice) August 8, 2020

Very very bad idea. Creates a mindset in managers minds that women are less productive workers. They will just hire a man instead. Work from home for periods once a month is a much better idea. — स्तुति शर्मा (@Stuti_d_great) August 8, 2020

Not really. As much as I want women to get leaves during periods this is not a wise decision to take. This would make employers prefer men over women. And this rampantly happens all over India.Why not increase casual leaves and medical leaves which women can use during periods? — Madhubanti Chatterjee (@MadhubantiChat3) August 8, 2020

However, the company also stressed not to abuse these leaves or use them as a crutch to take time out for other pending tasks.

Founded in 2008, Gurugram-based Zomato is one of India’s best-known companies, with more than 5,000 employees.

What are your thoughts?