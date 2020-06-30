New Delhi: In the wake of the India-China clash at the Galwan Valley, the Indian government took the unprecedented step of banning 59 Chinese apps in the country on Monday including the extremely popular TikTok and UC Browser. Also Read - #RIPTiktok: As India Bans 59 Chinese Apps, Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter; Netizens Say 'Maza Aa Gaya'

However, people were confused as to why the massively popular multiplayer game PUBG did not find a mention in the long list of 59 Chinese apps? Many were also curious to know whether the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile has been banned or not because of the assumption that it is a Chinese app.

#TikTok

Indian parents searching #PUBG in Banned list be like – pic.twitter.com/N0cDLvgRg3 — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) June 29, 2020

Notably, PUBG MOBILE is one of the most popular games in India, and also India’s most played battle royale game.

Is it a Chinese app?

Back in 2017, PlayerUnknown’s Battleground was initially made available for Microsoft Windows via the Steam store. The game was developed and published by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korean video game company Bluehole.

So where does the Chinese connection come from? Well, later, the Korean developer partnered with China’s biggest gaming company which is Tencent, to enter the gaming market in China. Tencent Games is a part of Tencent Holdings, which is a Chinese multinational conglomerate.

Tencent was the one to introduce the mobile version of PUBG MOBILE, and that somehow makes it a Chinese app. But again, the game does not have a Chinese origin. Also, barring the app, PUBG PC and the console versions of the game are not Chinese at all.

Is PUBG banned in India?

Now that it is clear that PUBG originated from South Korea, and not China, users need not worry. The government has not decided to put a ban on PUBG Mobile in India and players will be able to play the game on their Android, iOS devices like before.

People were relieved after this discovery and shared hilarious memes expressing their happiness:

#TikTok and all chinese apps ban in india expect PubG

PubG Player right now: pic.twitter.com/SvjWcrKcKc — Narendra modi 💯 (@Pm_modi_99) June 29, 2020

"59 chinese apps including #TikTok gets banned by India Goverment ". * PUBG users rn : pic.twitter.com/8MITimtLFI — Faizan Ansari (@Faizzsome13) June 29, 2020

#pubg

Meanwhile pubg to other 59 chinese app pic.twitter.com/h0RmhNChQZ — Prabhat Kumar (@champ1540) June 29, 2020

Tiktok & all other Chinese apps are banned in India expect PUBG. Meanwhile #PUBG squad rightnow:#DigitalAirStrike pic.twitter.com/uL2c0Lba7k — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) June 29, 2020