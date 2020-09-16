In exciting news for fans, PUBG Mobile official Twitter handle has teased about the game’s latest collaboration with the famous K-pop group called BlackPink. However, no date has been announced as of yet. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Top Slangs Used in PUBG, We Bet You Didn’t Know Yet!

For the uninformed, BlackPink is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

In the now-viral tweet, PUBG has shared a pink colour-themed graphic featuring a girl with bangs, pink hair, pink glasses and reflective sunglasses. As you look closely at the reflection of the glasses, the battleground is clearly visible.

PUBG Mobile has asked players to guess who is coming in the caption of the tease. Captioning the tweet, they said, “Guess who is coming.”

Check it out:

Guess who is coming. pic.twitter.com/7gONmNMGgi — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 14, 2020

Soon after, users started guessing as to which Blackpink member she is! Fans are confused whether it’s Lalisa Manoban, who is popularly known as Lisa or Jennie.

Interestingly, Lisa is the brand ambassador of the Brawl Star game, which is also Tencent’s game.

Ok I think its lisa but still,gonna wait for its official announcement 🤡💕💕 @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/movfciMTFd — ♡~lisa (@Shwetzs_lili) September 14, 2020

Mona Lisa kinda Lisa pic.twitter.com/BQr5Uxcjei — LM (@_LA_FERA) September 14, 2020

However, the news might not bring any excitement for fans in India, because the Indian government had banned the popular game on September 2, along with other 117 Chinese mobile applications.

Meanwhile, PUBG is trying to lift the ban and is cutting ties with China’s Tencent Games in India.