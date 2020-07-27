New Delhi: Days after banning 59 Chinese applications over national security concerns, the government on Monday banned another 47 Chinese apps and is further planning to ban 275 more such apps, speculations are rife. Also Read - 47 More Chinese Apps Banned in India; PubG, Ali Express Could be Next
As per an ET report, the new list consists of 275 apps that can face the wrath of the government. Sources have said that the government is examining the list of these Chinese apps that are under scanner for violation of national security and user privacy.
One of these apps is PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) which is extremely popular in the country. In India alone, the app boasts of over 175 million downloads, however, the app has often been criticised for its addictive nature. However, the government is considering a ban on the battle royale format game over data security concerns.
Is PUBG a Chinese app?
Apart from PUBG mobile, Ludo World, 14 Mi apps by Xiaomi, AliExpress, Resso, and ULike, also might get banned after investigation.
Earlier this month, Pakistan too banned PUBG on the grounds of addictive nature of the game that is detrimental to the player’s health.