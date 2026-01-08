Home

Viral

Is Roadies fame Prince Narulas arrest in the Delhi mosque demolition case, real or fake? Heres the actual truth

Is Roadies fame Prince Narula’s arrest in the Delhi mosque demolition case, real or fake? Here’s the actual truth

Social media posts claiming Roadies fame Prince Narula was arrested in the Delhi mosque demolition case are misleading. This article explains the verified facts and official clarification.

There is a video going around on media that has people who like Prince Narula from Roadies and Bigg Boss really confused. The video shows a man who looks a lot, like Prince Narula walking with police officers and cameras are following him closely. When people saw this video they started sharing it and saying that Prince Narula had been arrested because of something to do with a mosque being torn down in Delhi.

The viral video of Prince Narula’s arrest

The video was shared by a social media account. Later it was seen on places, like X and Reddit. The caption said that Delhi Police had taken Prince Narula into custody.. When you watch the video it does not show anything clearly about where it was filmed or why the police were there. There is no sound. That says an arrest was made or that the police did anything official. This is when people started to wonder what was really going on with the video of Prince Narula.

Prince Narula Arrest by Delhi Police !! Heavy Case File Against #PrinceNarula

Report [ India Tv ] #RodiesXX || #ElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/fqNbjCOalf — Elvish Hunters (@Rahul143043) January 8, 2026

The authenticity of the viral video

People tried to check if the story was true. They did not find any proof. There was no word from the police no update from the court and no news article that said Prince Narula was involved in something like that. The internet tools that answer questions also said they did not find any information, about Prince Narula being arrested in January 2026. The fact-checking tools said the video that went viral seems to be fake it was made by editing or using footage that does not match anything that really happened to Prince Narula.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

No connection with the demolition case

Prince Narula is not involved in the Delhi mosque demolition case. He stays in Mumbai. Prince Narula has not been mentioned in any investigation about this. Some people wanted to know what Prince Narula thinks about this. They tried to contact his team.. Prince Narula and the people who work with him have not said anything about it.

The actual truth behind the viral video

As of now the claim about Prince Narula’s arrest is false. There is no confirmed information linking him to the Delhi mosque demolition case. The viral video should be treated as misleading and viewers are advised to rely on verified information only.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.