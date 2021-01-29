BBC Wales viewers were left amused after they spotted an explicit item on a woman’s shelf during a live interview. Notably, Yvette Amos appeared on news programme BBC Wales Today on Tuesday to discuss her experiences of unemployment during the pandemic. However, what captured the attention of many viewers was a dildo on a bookshelf behind her. Also Read - How Embarrassing! South Sudan Diplomat Urinates During Live Panel Discussion, Sparks Online Uproar Soon enough, viewers were left in hysterics after spotting the pink dildo on the bookshelf amongst the books and board games behind Amos. Meanwhile, she appeared quite oblivious to the object being caught on camera. Also Read - Embarrassing! Businessman Accidentally Appears Naked on Zoom Call With Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro The embarrassing image was shared by journalist Grant Tucker who wrote, ”Perhaps the greatest guest background on the BBC Wales news tonight. Always check your shelves before going on air.” Watch the image here:

Perhaps the greatest guest background on the BBC Wales news tonight. Always check your shelves before going on air. pic.twitter.com/RK6GCiFuHk — Grant Tucker (@GrantTucker) January 26, 2021

The image has gone viral on social media, eliciting hilarious responses. “If a woman’s home alone in lockdown, she’s gotta do what she’s got to do. That item is no more risque than a man having a box of tissues on his shelf,” one person responded to the tweet.

“What category of book does that fall under then?” joked another Twitter user.

Ummm who is this absolute queen who was on BBC Wales Today earlier? pic.twitter.com/lKThyGd3sQ — ᴊᴀᴄᴋ 👑 ✨ (@JackDMurphy) January 26, 2021

Yvette Amos is the woman we all needed today. I’ll never browse a bookshelf in the same way again pic.twitter.com/NdTHhPXRRb — Svenja O'Donnell (@SvenjaODonnell) January 27, 2021

Yvette Amos, national hero. She knows a bookcase isn't just for decoration. When in need, we all turn to our bookcases. pic.twitter.com/3wxN0J9cR8 — Bookcase Credibility (@BCredibility) January 27, 2021

It's probably a social experiment by a budding student of English and popular culture with time on her hands.

I wouldn't be surprised if the reaction becomes the topic her a future thesis proposal!

I don't think she is really as thoughtless as some assume. — Matthew McKnight (@MattGMcKnight) January 27, 2021

Many such Zoom blunders have gone viral ever since work from home became the new normal. Last year, a Brazilian man ended up broadcasting his naked body while on a video call with at least 10 other people, including Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro. Another embarrassing event was caught in July last year when South Sudan’s deputy ambassador to the U.S. Gordon Buay, was seen walking to the bathroom wearing only a shirt and relieving himself, in full view of all other panelists.