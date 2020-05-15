Looks like the gloom of the COVID-19 pandemic has finally begun to seep down and settle in our hearts or so Agra DM Prabhu Narayan Singh’s insensitive comment hinted after the video of a migrant child sleeping on a suitcase, dragged by his labourer mother, went viral. Leaving netizens angry, Twitter soon flooded with users expressing their grief over the heartbreaking video. Also Read - This is How Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan And In-house Picasso Taimur Imprinted Quarantine 2020 For Life

The video shows a toddler asleep on a trolley suitcase which was wheeled by a migrant worker, probably his mother, as she walked with other labourers to their home village from the metropolitan city that no longer wanted them. Amplifying the plight of the migrant workers, the picture trended for quite some time on social media platforms earlier but was brought again on the surface after Singh’s comment to a news agency on Thursday went viral. Likening the challenges of the migrant boy to his own sweet memories of childhood, the DM told ABP News, “When we were kids, we too used to sit on the suitcases used by our father.” Also Read - Delhi Metro to Resume Services On Selective Routes From May 20? Gurgaon, Faridabad Stations Being COVID-19 Ready

Expressing their outrage over the viral video, while one user wrote, “Mr Prabhu Narayan Singh, wish you were more humane, I am sorry, wish you were more human (sic)”, another tweeted, “How shameless and insensitive can these people be? Beaulaad Aulaad ka Dard kya Jaane (sic)” and yet another expressed, “Prabhu Narayan Singh must be sacked (sic).”

Check out Twitter’s outburst on the viral video here:

Mr Prabhu Narayan Singh, wish you were more humane, I am sorry, wish you were more human. https://t.co/sA2QyTtUBb — Mao Jay (@madhukarjha) May 14, 2020

Agra DM Prabhu Narayan Singh says,”When we were kid, we used to sit on the suitcases used by our fathers.” How shameless and insensitive can these people be? Beaulaad Aulaad ka Dard kya Jaane #COVID19 #CoronaVirusUpdates pic.twitter.com/S3MTgJ6xCO — Faizan علی (@SayyadAli99) May 14, 2020

Prabhu Narayan Singh must be sacked — surindra siingh (@surindra1) May 15, 2020

Wow! Agra DM says that the sleeping child being dragged by his migrant mother on a suitcase was just having fun like he used to have as a child! Andher Nagri, Chowpat Raja! https://t.co/WB7xAhrQ8j — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) May 15, 2020

Can we help them before it’s too late?😥 pic.twitter.com/fnodxclQP6 — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) May 14, 2020

No it’s not Syria, it is resurgent India with its Macho leadership. #PMDoesNotCare https://t.co/eiv6Aee91Z — Prof. Amrendra Pandey (@amerpandey) May 14, 2020

Is this what PM #NarendraModi meant when he spoke of the agenda of #AtmaNirbharBharatAbhiyan – self-reliant India? https://t.co/MsXyVhCU22 — Dibyesh Anand 🏳️‍🌈 (@dibyeshanand) May 14, 2020

Agra DM Prabhu Narayan Singh says -his father used to drag him on suitcase for fun when he was a kid’. Dear DM Thank your father for keeping your stomach full but wish he had given you some sensitivity as well towards poor. #MigrantWorkers #lockdown — Sanjay Goel (@sanjaybgoel) May 15, 2020

Shame on Agra DM Prabhu Narayan Singh as he says,”When we were kid, we used to sit on the suitcases used by our fathers.” pic.twitter.com/BHyn2UuZBb — Tanveer (@TanveerAnas) May 15, 2020

DM Prabhu Narayan Singh, wah! Civil Servant wah! Aapke soch aur buddhi ke liye salute 👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/SFvUH72iaH — AASHISH VARDHAN (@aashishvardhan) May 14, 2020

When the government is busy bringing back the Indians stranded on foreign lands, this is the internal state of India!

Shame on such government who has no apathy for poor people.

The schemes are only formulated on paper and not being implemented!https://t.co/O5KfiFCq0i — Mohnish Gaikawad (@mohnishcansing) May 15, 2020

The video of the sleeping migrant boy showed reporters asking his mother where she was heading, to which she replied, “Jhansi”. On being asked why were they not taking one of the many state government buses arranged for migrants to travel in the lockdown, the woman was clearly too exhausted to reply. It was reported that the group had apparently covered a distance of 800 km on foot after they started their long journey from Punjab to Jhansi.

The harsh treatment meted out to the migrant workers, who are otherwise involved in building the concrete jungle so that we have a roof over our heads, only goes on to show how dark our hearts have turned and filled with apathy.