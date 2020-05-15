Social media was left in a shock after a notice by Uttar Pradesh government went viral stating legal action against those who helped migrant labourers with food and water on the highway. As the outrage swelled across Twitter, SSP Bulandshehar Santosh Kumar Singh alleged that the notice was against an MLA who was defeating lockdown norms and whose name was removed as part of a “conspiracy.” Also Read - International Day of Families 2020: 'Blessing to Have A Family in These Tough Times', Says Twitterati

The notice shared on Twitter and Facebook read, “It has been seen that migrant labourers, who are walking on the road, are being stopped outside houses. We have received information that migrants labourers are lured inside houses through food and water. This is a violation of rules laid down for Covid-19.” Also Read - Dosa 'Ballebaaz'? Google's Literal Translation of The Word 'Batter' Leaves Twitter in Splits

Angry at the insensitivity of the police to book people for showing an iota of humanity, the netizens slammed the notice and called out the “barbaric act” when finally the SSP clarified, only to contradict the official Twitter account of Bulandshahr Police. While the SSP claimed, “The entire issue seems to be a conspiracy by former MLA Bhagwan Sharma alias Guddu Pandit as he was served notice for violating the lockdown norms. The notice was served to him as he called on people to gather outside his house in huge numbers”, the Twitter handle of Bulandshahr Police stated, “The above-mentioned notice was not issued with a name, hence the Khurja police outpost in charge has been transferred to police line duty and circle officer of the city has been asked for further clarification.” However, the Bulandshahr Police quickly deleted the tweeted but not before a user shared a screenshot of it and accused them for taking a “U-turn”.

कप्तान का U टर्न- जब गलत नहीं थे तो चौकी इंचार्ज को लाईन हाज़िर क्यों किया गया, जांच जरूरी है!! pic.twitter.com/cdCEro0LYa — Gaurav Singh Sengar (@sengarlive) May 15, 2020

Twitter users took to their handles on the micro-blogging site to pour their outrage. While one user wrote, “The Uttar Pradesh government have crossed all limits Those who have houses on the highway and they are helping migrant workers , walking on the highway with water and food, They are being harassed by sending notice (sic)”, another tweeted, “Action should be taken against SSP Bulandhsher & subordinates. Its inhuman. @adgzonemeerut @igrangemeerut (sic)” and Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav shared, “Did you know of this relief measure for migrant workers? UP govt issues warning to those samaritans living on roadside who have offered rest and food to migrant labour walking in front of their house! Threatens with prosecution! Won’t help workers. Won’t let others help (sic).”

They are being harassed by sending notice pic.twitter.com/51zJ0S7mPi — Nadeem Khan (@nadeemkhanUAH) May 14, 2020

Action should be taken against SSP Bulandhsher & subordinates. Its inhuman. @adgzonemeerut @igrangemeerut — Brajesh Misra (@brajeshlive) May 15, 2020

Did you know of this relief measure for migrant workers? UP govt issues warning to those samaritans living on roadside who have offered rest and food to migrant labour walking in front of their house! Threatens with prosecution! Won’t help workers.

Won’t let others help. pic.twitter.com/b3caDimVXv — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) May 15, 2020

Earlier this month, cops in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah made a man dance on Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary’s song as punishment. After the clipping went viral, the post in charge was suspended, according to the Etawah police media cell.

On Thursday, the Allahabad high court issued notice to UP government on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition, filed by UP Workers’ Front, challenging the government order for dilution of certain labour laws. UP government had issued a notification on May 08 relaxing the provisions of labour laws including the Factories Act, 1948, in the state that related to working hours, rest time and overtime among others. It was alleged that the relaxation in labour laws was in violation of fundamental rights of labourers who were weaker section of the society and hence their right must be protected.