Lucknow: A family in UP’s Lucknow is having sleepless nights and living under the shadow of fear after members in the palatial house heard strange noises emanating from one particular wall of their home. Since the past 12 days, mysterious sounds are being heard from a wall in Aarti’s mother’s room. Notably, Aarti has been living in the Lucknow home with her husband, daughter and elderly mother since the past 27 years. Initially, they thought that the noises were coming from a neighbour’s house where construction work was underway. Also Read - 3 Most Haunted Places in India That Promise Shivers Down Your Spine

“But the noises then started coming even when there was no work in the neighbour’s house. My husband and I go out to work and my daughter and mother stay at home. The volume of the sounds has been increasing with every passing day,” Aarti told IANS.

However, she denied that the house was haunted. “We have been living here for so long. How can a house suddenly become haunted?”

Aarti further said that a few days ago, when she returned from work on her scooty, she heard a loud sound of a machine gun. “So scary it was that I fell down in shock,” she said.

The family has now lodged a complaint with the police and Joint Commissioner of Police (JPC) Nilabja Chaudhary said that a woman constable had been posted in the house but she had not heard any sound.

Meanwhile, a local resident said that a woman had died an unnatural death in a nearby house. “Since then, such rumours have been floating around, “the resident said.

Aarti, however, dismissed the rumours and said, “We are educated people and do not believe in all this. We have been hearing sounds and are petrified because of this.”

(With IANS inputs)