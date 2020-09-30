As Indians were still reeling from the unfortunate death of the 20-year-old Hathras gangrape victim, another shock awaited this morning as reports suggested that she was cremated by the policemen last night against the wishes of the family. Also Read - Hathras Gangrape Case: Family of Victim Alleges 'Forceful' Cremation by UP Police, Admin Dismisses Charges as 'Wrong'

The woman’s family members said the police forcibly performed the last rites even though they wanted to bring her body home one last time and cremate her in the morning as per customs. The family has also alleged that they were beaten up for resisting the cremation. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Others Demand Justice For Hathras Gang Rape Victim

Soon after, angry social media users horrified at the actions of the UP police, have called the incident as a ”blatant disregard of humanity’. Many questioned why did UP administration perform her last rites in the dead of the night despite the family’s objections and whom were they trying to protect? Also Read - Hathras Gangrape Case: UP CM Forms 3-member SIT Probe Panel; PM Modi Asks Yogi to Take Strict Action Against Accused | LIVE Updates

Others lamented how even criminals are allowed a dignified cremation, whereas a ‘daughter of India’ was even denied this right.

Here are some reactions:

Even criminals are allowed dignified cremation. Here is a rape victim being cremated by police at 2:30 am without family members.

Could this happen if the family was not dalit?

This is a matter of national shame.

Our own George Floyd moment.#HathrasHorrorShocksIndia https://t.co/2nyzM2bQ3C — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) September 30, 2020

The #Hathras perpetrators should be treated the same way they treated that poor girl. These demons cannot be treated like humans. Justice delayed is justice denied. My heart goes out to her family. Imagine their pain ? No goodbye, No closure 💔💔 #RIP #HathrasHorrorShocksIndia — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 30, 2020

#HathrasHorrorShocksIndia. Family pleading with the police in front of the ambulance. To allow the body to be taken home. The events of last night are too disturbing. First they (UP govt) fail to prevent the rape, now preventing the truth too? pic.twitter.com/9tnnccoH1S — Sanket Upadhyay (@sanket) September 30, 2020

This is RUDE AWAKENING!#YogiAdityanath govts BRUTALITY IS BEYOND belief!

A DAUGHTER disrespected fearing law & order!! She didn’t even get a dignified farewell.

This is cruelty and monumental mistake @myogiadityanath! #YogiMustResign #HathrasHorrorShocksIndia @priyankagandhi https://t.co/KdWWjRfRBP — Aslam Shaikh, INC (@AslamShaikh_MLA) September 30, 2020

How on earth could you justify this…?.. every indian should realise that our families are never safe in the hands of such brutal fanatics.#HathrasHorrorShocksIndia #ShameOnYogi pic.twitter.com/pRq1POxeX3 — sashikanth senthil (@s_kanth) September 30, 2020

Police barricaded the family inside their home and burnt the body without informing anybody. Modi remains silent

Yogi remains silent They are living a quarantined life 🤬#JusticeForManishaValmiki #HathrasHorrorShocksIndia pic.twitter.com/mEnuKOlN5R — AC 📡 (@Veniceofeast) September 30, 2020

The soul of the 19 year old Dalit woman was brutalised twice. First by the men who ganged up on her. Then by the men who forcibly cremated her against her family’s wishes. The injustice committed by the Yogi Adityanath government must be called out. #HathrasHorrorShocksIndia https://t.co/N4SuiEVqKc — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) September 30, 2020

What did we prove by burning her like this? By locking her family inside.. Why such hurry? to cover up the failures or end the story. Please head down in shame for humanity #HathrasCase#HathrasHorrorShocksIndia@narendramodi@myogiadityanath@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/VJyjcmekpE — Ashish Sharma (@ashishsharma_56) September 30, 2020

No right to have even last rite !! This is the govt. you elected.#HathrasHorrorShocksIndia — Kill Bill Pandey (@Kill_BillPandey) September 30, 2020

The family didn't get to see the body. Last rites of the 20-year old girl was performed by the district officials with over 150 police personnel deployed in the area. No family member was present at the funeral. She had breathed her last Tuesday morning#HathrasHorrorShocksIndia pic.twitter.com/DThIHKOkhw — 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐝 (@IndiaAwakened_) September 29, 2020

I have no words left to express my feelings on what has happened in Hatharas. My daughters, I am sorry. — Kailash Satyarthi (@k_satyarthi) September 30, 2020

They burned her body to destroy evidence. They locked up her grieving family and didn't even let them take her home to grieve and give her a proper funeral. Right to die with dignity was denied. A respectful funeral is so basic.#Hathras — Arya (@RantingDosa) September 30, 2020

Meanwhile, after the nationwide outrage, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has stated that a three-member SIT team has been assigned to look into the case, and assured that justice will be delivered.