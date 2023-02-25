Is This Viral Video Shot In A Miniature Jurassic Park? You Have To Decide | Watch It Right Here

Home

The gigantic and titanic Brachiosaurus can be seen running but their size is much, much small than what we saw in the movie.

Viral Video: We must thank a certain Michael Crichton for coming out with a science fiction novel in 1990 titled Jurassic Park that gave an idea to Hollywood great Steven Spielberg who, three years later, introduced the world to dinosaurs via his 1993 film of the same name. Jurassic Park tried to explain the dinosaurs and how and why they went extinct about 65 million years ago. Before the movie, we could only see their fossils, pictures, or models. But a big thanks to Spielberg whose movie presented these extinct beings in the form of living, breathing creatures. It also evoked a lot of interest in the study of different species of these mammoth reptiles and the Triassic and Jurassic periods. Apart from serious studies, these now-extinct lizards have also become a tool for having some good clean fun.

Do you guys remember the moment when Dr. Alan Grant, played by Sam Neill, and Dr. Ellie Sattler played by Laura Dern are welcomed to Jurassic Park and they see their first live dinosaur, the Brachiosaurus?

Now, we got a viral video that shows something similar except for the fact that the gigantic and titanic Brachiosaurus can be seen running but their size is much, much small than what we saw in the movie.

The video is shared on Twitter by @buitengebieden with the caption, “This took me a second.. 😂”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

This took me a second.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/JgqVSUcYIb — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) February 24, 2023

I’m sure my friends out there have figured it out. If not, you can always get back to yours truly.

Something about Jurassic Park, the 1990 science fiction action novel written by Michael Crichton, a “cautionary tale about genetic engineering”, presenting the breakdown of an amusement park showcasing “genetically re-created dinosaurs”. The novel Jurassic Park received a 1993 film adaptation of the same name, directed by Steven Spielberg.

Jurassic Park, the 1993 movie based on the novel and directed by Steven Spielberg, has an impressive casting with the likes of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Richard Attenborough. The action takes place on the fictional island of Isla Nublar, located off Central America’s Pacific Coast near Costa Rica. John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), a wealthy businessman, and a team of genetic scientists create a wildlife park of de-extinct dinosaurs.

The film was a commercial success and won more than 20 awards, including three Academy Awards.

