Did Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Bobby Deol make a guest appearance in the new season of Money Heist? No, neither of them made a cameo in the hit series. Volume 1 of the two-part Season 5 of La Casa De Papel aka Money Heist started streaming on Netflix on September 3. Volume 2 of Money Heist Season 5 will release on December 3.

As viewers of the show worldwide hurried to binge-watch the new episodes, Indian fans noticed a peculiar thing. They spotted that an actor looked a lot like both Virat Kohli and Bobby Deol at the same time. This triggered a memefest on Twitter and fans came up with the most hilarious jokes.

In one of the new episodes, a group of officials attempting to nab Marseille, who was trying to make an escape in a military helicopter. After landing, he vanishes before the officials show up. One of the officers, who was questioning a farmer standing close to the location, reminded fans of Bobby Deol and Virat Kohli.

If Bobby Deol and Virat Kohli had a child,” a Twitter user wrote along with a picture of the lookalike from a scene in Money Heist.

“Virat Kohli’s cameo in #MoneyHeist,” a user said jokingly. “Finally Bobby Deol got the much-needed break #MoneyHeist,” tweeted another user.

Here are some of the best memes:

If Bobby Deol and Virat Kohli had a child :#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/IFosv93DJb — Gautam Jakhar (@GautamJakhar) September 3, 2021

Virat Kohli as a police officer in Money Heist P5 E1……

😅 pic.twitter.com/Qn34SNrYqb — 𝓣𝓪𝓱𝓪 🇵🇸 (@taha_ahmed78) September 3, 2021

Finally Bobby Deol got the much needed break#MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/VQS5BUiglc — Muzammil Hussain (@Bahrian_Nibba) September 3, 2021