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Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta give Rihanna grand floral welcome at Antilia, dance, include her in puja- Watch viral video

Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta give Rihanna grand floral welcome at Antilia, dance, include her in puja- Watch viral video

A viral video from Antilia shows Rihanna being welcomed in a grand and festive style. The celebration included traditional rituals and lively moments making it a widely talked about event online.

Rihanna at Ambani residence (PC: Instagram)

Global icon Rihanna created a strong buzz during her recent visit to India as she explored more than just professional commitments. During her Mumbai trip, the singer made a special visit to the residence of India’s leading business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani. The visit quickly grabbed attention after glimpses from inside the celebration surfaced online. What stood out was the warm traditional welcome she received, along with her participation in cultural rituals. Videos from the event are now widely shared, showing a mix of elegance, celebration and cultural exchange that caught the interest of fans across social media.

How was Rihanna welcomed at Antilia?

At Antilia, Rihanna was greeted by Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta, along with other family members. As she entered the residence, a traditional dance performance was organised, which created a festive atmosphere. The floral welcome and vibrant setup reflected Indian hospitality and made the moment visually striking.

Did Rihanna take part in Indian rituals?

One of the most talked-about highlights was Rihanna’s participation in a puja ceremony. She joined the family during aarti and was seen respectfully following the rituals. This moment became a key highlight as it showed her embracing Indian traditions during her visit. The visuals of her involvement added a cultural dimension to the entire event.

The celebration went beyond rituals as Rihanna also took part in phoolon ki holi, where flower petals were used instead of colours. She was seen enjoying the activity and dancing with members of the Ambani family. The joyful environment and candid moments from the gathering quickly turned into viral content online.

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Also read: Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani walks with Rihanna, Janhvi Kapoor and others shine at Mumbai’s Fenty Beauty after-party night

Watch viral video of Rihanna visiting Mukesh Ambani’s residence here

#WATCH | Global icon Rihanna and her guests visited the Ambani family at their home for lunch. Isha, Shloka, Radhika and Anant Ambani welcomed Rihanna for an afternoon immersed in Indian dance, culture and art. Reliance Retail has brought Rihanna to India to celebrate Fenty… pic.twitter.com/h70E12nn9P — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2026

Did Rihanna enjoy a special meal at Mukesh Ambani’s residence?

Along with the celebrations Rihanna was also treated to a specially curated lunch at the residence. The meal added a personal touch to the visit and highlighted the effort made to host her in a traditional yet comfortable way. The combination of food culture and rituals made the visit more memorable.

Also read: Is Rihanna ok? 10 gunshots fired at singer’s Beverly Hills mansion while she was home; suspect arrested

See viral pictures from Mukesh Ambani’s residence here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ambani (@ambani_no1family)

Why was Rihanna in Mumbai?

Rihanna arrived in Mumbai on April 23 for her professional commitment related to her beauty brand event. After attending the Fenty Beauty launch event on April 24 she wrapped up her trip with this private visit before leaving on April 25. The blend of work and cultural experience made her trip widely talked about.

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