Seeding communal discords, another case of Islamophobia emerged in the country, this time from Indore where a Bengali school located at Naulakha forced Muslim students to not enter the exam hall and take their Class 12 Board examination in the verandah outside. Despite the blazing June heat, the school, which has been made a centre for the 12th class examination, discriminated with the students of Islamia Karimiya School on June 9.

When the victimised Muslim students protested, the administration made them sit outside the exam hall where a make-shift arrangement was made for them in the veranda, despite extreme hot weather and turned a blind eye to their parents pleas. According to a report published in Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, the incident took place due to the vile image of the community painted by the mainstream media in the name of coronavirus scare.

The Centre superintendent of the school justified the discrimination saying that those Muslim students had come from red zone hence, this was done as a preventive measure. However, the daily quoted several people at the exam centre who claimed that many Hindu students from red zone were allowed to enter and write the examination, sitting inside the hall.

Expressing his concern over the matter, Congress MLA from the Central region of Bhopal, Arif Masood, wrote to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. His letter read, “Where communal harmony should be taught, hatred is being spread. Action should be taken against those who are found guilty.”

Several incidents of Islamophobia have been reported across the country in the past three months where members of the Muslim community were portrayed as super-spreaders of COVID-19. These stemmed after the Tablighi Jamaat incident in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin area in March.

It is interesting to note that at a time when Indians are staunching supporting protests against racial discriminations in the West, the crippled state of affairs back home have become normal.