In an incident of Islamophobia, a Muslim influencer has alleged that she was forcibly removed from an American Airlines flight in New Jersey on Saturday because a white male passenger did not “feel comfortable” with her onboard. Also Read - Islamophobia: Starbucks Sued by Muslim Woman For Writing 'ISIS' on Coffee Cup Instead of Her Name

Amani Al-Khatahtbeh described the ordeal in a Twitter thread, saying that “an entitled white man” complained about her after a tense interaction while standing in line for airport security. She alleges the man jumped in front of her in the queue and also shoved his belongings to run ahead of her.

She noted that if she as a “veiled Muslim woman” had behaved in the same manner she would’ve faced different consequences. Further, when she boarded the flight, she was asked to leave by a manager because the unidentified man complained that she made him feel uncomfortable.

“The captain asked me, as a manager, for me to remove you from the aircraft because there’s a passenger on board who doesn’t feel comfortable with you being here,” he said.

Here are her tweets and also a video of her conversation with the American Airlines manager:

He then proceeded to not only shove his things before mine, but then RUN THROUGH THE MACHINE and TSA did NOTHING! Not only did they not do anything, a TSA officer had the audacity to tell ME to “cut it out.” 2/3 — AMANI (@AMANI2020) November 14, 2020

Guys he made a complaint about me and @AmericanAir is attempting to remove me from the flight — AMANI (@AMANI2020) November 14, 2020

This is the @AmericanAir manager coming onboard to tell me that they're removing me from my flight because "there is a passenger onboard who doesn't feel comfortable" with me. pic.twitter.com/pwBS5NkvAn — AMANI (@AMANI2020) November 15, 2020

As she left the plane, she was arrested and charged with delay of transportation and trespass. She has now been released.

Reacting to the incident, Nihad Awad, Executive Director of Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a Muslim rights nonprofit, told Business Insider, ”Although we do not yet know all of the facts about this incident, we do know that American Airlines has a history of mistreating Muslim travelers. The airline must immediately explain why it singled out Amani by contacting the police and ejecting her from a flight based on the word of a man who had allegedly harassed her.” The incident has sparked outrage on social media

Since when is it okay to kick someone off a plane because their religion/gender/appearance makes a racist uncomfortable? @AmericanAir explain yourself. https://t.co/zZQFYX9eZE — Ankita 🎙 (@Ankita_bantey) November 19, 2020

@Amy_Siskind @GeorgeTakei @BeauTFC @AOC @IlhanMN So, firstly, @AmericanAir needs to be charged with harassment. The victim here needs to be fully refunded her flight (I'd say given a free flight, but I would never use such a racist company again).

And an investigation is needed https://t.co/4BTzBQLH1Z — Adam Taylor (@AdamBladeTaylor) November 17, 2020

This upsets me so much. Why in 2020 people are being treated as less than just because of their gender and religion https://t.co/4UXwi0atdQ — Barbie Princess (@Ayanda_Ndileka) November 17, 2020

Why would a woman be removed from a flight because her headscarf makes a racist entitled white man uncomfortable???? @AmericanAir this is unacceptable. https://t.co/7LOruGjQKt — alex (@beatssbya) November 17, 2020

This is unacceptable, degrading and a violation of human rights! How in 2020 is this allowed? @AmericanAir should be ashamed of themeselves. A full investigation into the staff/security and apology to @AMANI2020 should be a start #americanair #Islamophobia https://t.co/ApZ1Bb2ZaK — ⚖️ (@itsMsNaz) November 17, 2020

