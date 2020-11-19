In an incident of Islamophobia, a Muslim influencer has alleged that she was forcibly removed from an American Airlines flight in New Jersey on Saturday because a white male passenger did not “feel comfortable” with her onboard. Also Read - Islamophobia: Starbucks Sued by Muslim Woman For Writing 'ISIS' on Coffee Cup Instead of Her Name
Amani Al-Khatahtbeh described the ordeal in a Twitter thread, saying that “an entitled white man” complained about her after a tense interaction while standing in line for airport security. She alleges the man jumped in front of her in the queue and also shoved his belongings to run ahead of her.
She noted that if she as a “veiled Muslim woman” had behaved in the same manner she would’ve faced different consequences. Further, when she boarded the flight, she was asked to leave by a manager because the unidentified man complained that she made him feel uncomfortable.
“The captain asked me, as a manager, for me to remove you from the aircraft because there’s a passenger on board who doesn’t feel comfortable with you being here,” he said.
Here are her tweets and also a video of her conversation with the American Airlines manager:
As she left the plane, she was arrested and charged with delay of transportation and trespass. She has now been released.
Reacting to the incident, Nihad Awad, Executive Director of Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a Muslim rights nonprofit, told Business Insider, ”Although we do not yet know all of the facts about this incident, we do know that American Airlines has a history of mistreating Muslim travelers. The airline must immediately explain why it singled out Amani by contacting the police and ejecting her from a flight based on the word of a man who had allegedly harassed her.”
The incident has sparked outrage on social media
.