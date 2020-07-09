America can stage all the protests against discrimination but it still has a long way to go before it can sweep away hatred from its land and the latest case of Islamophobia by Starbucks barista in St. Paul, Minnesota in the United States is proof of the same. The incident took place on July 1 when a Muslim woman, Aishah was left “overwhelmed” after Starbucks hands her a cup of coffee with ‘ISIS’ written in the place of her name. Also Read - Islamophobia: Telangana High Court Asks Hyderabad Police Why Mostly Muslims Booked For Violating Lockdown

Aishah was reportedly wearing a face mask as a precaution amid COVID-19 pandemic but mentioned her name while placing her order. Sharing the incident, Aishah told CNN, “When she asked for my name, I slowly repeated it multiple times. There is absolutely no way she could have heard it as ISIS. Aishah is not an unknown name and I repeated it multiple times.”

ISIS stands for Islamic State of Iraq and Syria and is notorious for carrying out several terrorist attacks. Feeling humiliated, Aishah said, “The moment I saw it, I was overwhelmed with a lot of emotions. I felt belittled and so humiliated. This is a word that shatters the Muslim reputation all over the world. I cannot believe that in this day and age, something like this can be considered acceptable. It isn’t okay.”

Target, which runs and operates the particular store, brushed it off as “a mistake”. A statement released by it read, “We have investigated the matter and believe that it was not a deliberate act but an unfortunate mistake that could have been avoided with more clarification. We’re taking appropriate actions with the team member, including additional training, to ensure this does not occur again.”

However, Aishah has filed a charge of discrimination to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights on Monday and is being represented by Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN). The action resulted after Aishah asked for the manager on receiving the order but was dismissed and instead, received a new drink and a USD 25 gift card.

Ironically, Minneapolis has been the hotspot of protests against systematic racism ever since African-American George Floyd was brutally murdered under police custody. The citizens had erupted in a nationwide rage that trickled to the rest of the world to demand justice for the black man.