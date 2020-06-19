Accused of their high-handedness towards the minoritites and severely injuring Muslims while booking them for violating lockdown norms, a PIL was filed in Telangana High Court against the Hyderabad Police by social activist Sheela Sarah Mathews. A bench of Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy cited the example of anti-racism protests in the US while hearing the PIL on Hyderabad Police’s Islamophobic approach. Also Read - COVID-19 Treatment: Private Hospitals in Delhi-NCR Can't Overcharge Patients | Check Price

While in one case, Mohammed Asgar broke both of his legs after falling from the top of a building as the police chased him when he went out to fetch groceries, another case cited by Mathews' counsel, Dipak Misra, was of Junaid who had to undergo 35 stitches on his face after the cops bashed him while he was supplying food to the migrant workers. TOI reported that in Asgar's case, the police had retorted to lathicharge and to escape the same, people ran to a nearby under-construction building from where he fell.

Questioning the alleged police excesses, the bench of Telangana High Court asked Hyderabad Police, "Does it mean that there are no violators from other communities?" and "Why are the victims in all these cases are Muslims?" Rejecting the police counter that it did not record any statement of the victims, the High Court asked the DGP to take action and said, "Deal with delinquent cops in a stern manner and file a fresh affidavit by June 29."

The news agency also quoted the judges saying, “Look at what is happening in the US where an African-America was killed by the cops and the entire country is now burning.”