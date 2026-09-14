‘Isn’t it attempt to murder’: Internet furious after woman biker hit by car in Gurugram for asking driver to stay away; watch viral video

A routine bike ride on Gurugram's busy Golf Course Road reportedly turned into a frightening experience for a woman biker after a car allegedly followed her, hit her motorcycle and drove away. The inc

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'Isn't it attempt to murder': Internet furious after woman biker hit by car in Gurugram for asking driver to stay away; watch viral video (Image: Screengrab)

A routine bike ride on Gurugram’s busy Golf Course Road reportedly turned into a frightening experience for a woman biker after a car allegedly followed her, hit her motorcycle and drove away. The incident, which reportedly took place on Sunday, September 13, was captured by a camera attached to the woman’s bike. She has now shared the footage on social media and appealed to the Gurugram Police to take action against the driver.

The biker, who uses the name Sia on Instagram, said the incident left her feeling unsafe while riding on the city’s roads.

‘I felt unsafe on Gurugram roads’

In her social media post, Sia said she was riding with members of her biking group when the incident happened. According to her account, the car had been following her group and repeatedly came close to her bike. She said she asked the people inside the car to keep a safe distance.

However, she alleged that instead of slowing down, the occupants asked her to stop. Sia also claimed that the people inside the car appeared to be drunk. “I have nothing to say, but today I felt unsafe on Gurugram roads,” she said, while describing the incident.

Car hits bike

According to Sia, she tried to move ahead to avoid being blocked by the car. One of her friends, who was riding behind her, also reportedly tried to keep the vehicle away from her. The situation allegedly became more dangerous when the car moved close to her motorcycle and hit it.

The footage shared by Sia appears to show the motorcycle being struck by the car. She was thrown off the bike, while the motorcycle was dragged along the road for a short distance.

WATCH VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sia (@rebelwheels_sia_)

Driver allegedly flees after confrontation

After the collision, one of Sia’s friends reportedly followed the car and confronted the driver at a traffic signal. She alleged that the driver denied being responsible for the crash and later drove away from the spot.

Sia has urged the Gurugram Police to examine the footage and take action against the driver.

Biker seeks police action

Sharing the video online, Sia said she wanted the incident to receive attention so that the driver could not allegedly repeat such behaviour with other bikers.

She also appealed to other riders to support her and called for greater safety for bikers on Gurugram’s roads.

The video has since drawn attention online, with users calling for the authorities to identify the vehicle and investigate the incident. Police action or the identity of the driver has not been independently confirmed so far.

How is the internet reacting to the viral video?

The video has sparked reactions online, with several users raising concerns about road safety and urging the authorities to investigate the incident.

“Doesn’t this qualify as attempt to m*rder ? I hope you are safe ! Please sue him !!!” said a user.

“India isn’t safe for biking anymore!!” said another.

“Some things are genuinely getting out of hand, and the most concerning part is that we are not taking sufficient action against them. What is even more alarming is that female riders are not feeling safe, which is something we cannot ignore. We all have a responsibility to take a stand and do our part to prevent such incidents. I would strongly request that these issues be taken seriously and that strict and appropriate action be taken against anyone involved.

We should not wait for the situation to become worse before acting. The safety and well-being of everyone, especially our female riders, should be a priority. I sincerely hope we can work together to put an end to such incidents and ensure a safe environment for everyone,” said an Instagram user.

Gurugram police reacts

Gurugram police Instagram handle reacts to the video posted by Sia. It says, “Please share your contact number through DM, If you filed any complaint please share the copy of your complaint. Thanks”