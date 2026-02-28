Home

Israel-Iran Conflict: World War 3 trends as tensions escalate in Middle East amid continuous strikes

Israel-Iran Conflict: As the tensions in the Middle Eastern countries are escalating powerfully, many reports are hinting at the possibility of World War 3. If you’re wondering what has prompted the tensions to escalate this quickly, we have got you covered.

The situation began to become worse after the United States launched an attack on Iran over finalising a nuclear deal. The US gave a time period of ten days to Iran for the same. When Iran did not follow what the President Donald Trump-led US wanted, the latter conducted strikes on the military of Iran. According to multiple reports, some attacks were targeted near the office of the top leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khameini.

How did Iran join the attacks?

Now, if a question arises in your mind, “How did Iran join the war?”, we again have your answer.

The US launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 27, which included strikes on the latter’s military units. According to the reports, Israel too was a part of these strikes with the US, which were conducted against Iran. After months of alleged planning, the attack was carried out on Saturday.

At this, Iran has begun to respond with the ‘retaliatory strikes’. It had attacked the military bases of the US in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Can World War 3 emerge?

The tensions are escalating between Iran and Israel after the attacks from the Trump-led US began. In this situation, many experts are hinting at the possibility of it being transformed into a full-fledged war. However, ‘World War 3’ has not been declared until now.

With heavy firing, air strikes, and operations between Iran and Israel, the warlike situation is intensifying with time.

Are we heading to World War 3?

The social media users have labelled the situation an almost ‘World War 3’. It’s possibly because whenever a warlike situation emerges between any two countries, the visuals are always quick to circulate on these platforms. This naturally leads to causing panic among the individuals, without anyone’s attempt at targeted fear-mongering.

The airlines like Air India and IndiGo have also announced the suspension of their flights to the destinations in the Middle Eastern regions for the security of the citizens and staff members.

The tensions are still at an all-time high between the countries. With reports fearing the escalation of the issue, the probability of ‘World War 3’ remains unknown, as an official declaration has not been made.

