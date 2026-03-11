Home

Israel promotes bomb shelter dating app amid conflict with Iran, receives serious backlash

When tensions in West Asia are escalating, Israel has come up with the concept of a 'bomb shelter dating app'. Scroll down to read what it is.

Image: X @Israel

Viral News: As the conflict in West Asia continues to rise, so do the sounds of missile attacks and air-raid sirens. During this time, Israel has come up with a ‘bomb shelter dating app’. The concept of the application is to connect people when they wait inside the bunkers during the time of emergency alerts. The idea of the application was shared by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs on social media. The internet was quick enough to make it viral. What’s somewhat obvious about the concept is that it has received widespread backlash on social media from people. You can check the viral post here.

Dating app for people inside bomb shelters

The Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs on social media shared the concept, which allows singles who are taking shelter during the missile alerts to connect with other persons in the same bunker. It works with the help of a QR code, which is placed at the entrance of bomb shelters. The catch is that when people enter the shelters during the times of air-raid sirens and sounds, they have the opportunity to scan the QR code to check who is single inside the shelter. This can be done with the speed-dating app Hooked.

What’s the concept?

Only in Israel

Missile sirens generate tech innovation

Bomb shelter dating

Plan safe shower time

Sleep lost to sirens

Because even with chaos comes creativity✨ pic.twitter.com/9XO3eQDVt6 — Israel ישראל (@Israel) March 9, 2026

The ministry shared the concept with a caption that read, “Only in Israel…”

Viral video

With the entire country on “shelter in place” mode, we should have expected something like this! They call Israel “Start Up Nation” for a reason. Someday they will tell their kids “we met on a dating app in a shelter while dodging ballastic missiles.” https://t.co/Ce4txZlBbC — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 2, 2026

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Better than meeting in a bar I would say. Not a bad idea,” and another wrote, “People are dying!”

The third comment read, “Hilarious! I had a great uncle who met his wife in the London underground during an attack by the Germans in WW2.”

