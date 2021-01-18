When coronavirus broke last year, several influential leaders and ministers around the world propagated misleading theories around its treatment. Now, when a Covid-19 vaccine has arrived, the bizarre claims and theories haven’t stopped. Turns out an influential rabbi Israel has instructed his followers not to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, warning that it “can make them gay.” Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine Side-Effects: Don't Freak Out if You Experience These Issues in Your Body After Getting Vaccinated

According to Israel Hayom, Rabbi Daniel Asor made the bizarre claim during a large online gathering and said the inoculation efforts were part of a ‘global malicious government’ that is trying to ‘establish a new world order’.

”Any vaccine made using an embryonic substrate, and we have evidence of this, causes opposite tendencies. Vaccines are taken from an embryonic substrate, and they did that here, too, so … it can cause opposite tendencies,” the Rabbi said, seemingly referring to homosexuality.

Not just that, the Rabbi suggested that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wanted COVID-19 vaccine recipients to be microchipped. He went on to claim that vaccines made to combat the virus, are the work of a “global malicious government” made up of the Freemasons, the Illuminati and Bill Gates.

Well, his claim of a link between the vaccine and homosexuality is factually incorrect, as the embryonic substrate is a protein used to program immune response in the body and does not impact sexuality. Reacting to his statement, LGBT+ rights group Havruta joked that it was “currently gearing up to welcome our impending new members”

His comments come as vaccines are being rolled out across the world in an effort to curb the pandemic. More than 2 million people in Israel have already been received one dose of the vaccine, while 2,25,000 have received the second shot.