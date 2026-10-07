Israeli singer Ben Raivitz sings Hanuman Chalisa for Captain Smit Machchhar | Viral

An Israeli singer named Ben Raivitz honoured flydubai's Indian pilot Smit Machchhar for saving the lives of many Israeli passengers. He sang the Hanuman Chalisa for the pilot recovering from the knife attack.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/israeli-singer-ben-raivitz-sings-hanuman-chalisa-for-captain-smit-machchhar-viral-8533751/ Copy

An Israeli singer performs the Hanuman Chalisa for Smit Machchhar.

Bravery can set off something larger than the moment itself, and its effects are sometimes felt well beyond national boundaries. This was the case after Captain Smit Machchhar endured a harrowing experience in the sky.

Rather than slipping from public memory, his ordeal opened the way for an unexpected gesture: a tribute from a country and culture he would probably never have imagined showing such interest.

What did the video show?

Israeli singer Ben Raivitz, who has a deep passion for Indian classical music, sang the Hanuman Chalisa as a tribute to Captain Machchhar. Machchhar had survived an attack by his co-pilot on a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, and he credited the ancient Hindu hymn with getting him through it.

Machchhar recited the Hanuman Chalisa again and again as he fought to keep his airplane from crashing, which speaks to his sheer willpower and faith when everything was at its most dangerous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by On Record India (@onrecordindia)

Raivitz’s performance surfaced online just a few days after Machchhar told Prime Minister Narendra Modi how reciting the Hanuman Chalisa gave him courage in the cockpit.

The prayer, a routine part of Machchhar’s daily life, turned into a lifeline during a moment of chaos. For an Israeli to sing the same hymn is seen as more than a courteous gesture, a way of saying thanks and offering support that reaches past nationality and belief.

Internet reactions

The tribute spread quickly online. Viewers in Israel and India shared Raivitz’s video, calling it a clear example of empathy bringing together people who share little on the surface. Tragedy can have this other side: one person’s crisis lets a stranger far away show what solidarity means.

One of the users wrote, “This is so wholesome”, meanwhile another wrote, “Kalki is not just a single energy. It is an energy that comes with mass, and that is what is called Kalki. Therefore, whatever impossible things we are seeing happening are all miracles of Lord Kalki himself. Jai Ho Bhagwan Kalki.”

A third user wrote, “Wow great. I feel like you must had been a Hindu in your previous birth, by listening to your clear hindi accent and the way you recite Hanuman chalisa. Love from India.” Another user wrote, “So divine voice. Chanting Hanuman chalisa with Clarity & pronunciation being israili is amazing.”

Another user wrote, “Beautifully sung with so much emotion, absolutely love it. Thank you Jai Hanuman Gosai.” Meanwhile, fifth user wrote, “Wow Gen Z should learn something from these great men..!”