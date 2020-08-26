While hearing the proceedings, a district court in Delhi objected to the use of the Chinese app CamScanner by a lawyer and instructed him not to use it in future. Notably, CamScanner, a popular application used to scan documents, was one of the 59 Chinese apps banned in India over concerns of national security. Also Read - More Blows to Chinese Apps: India Bans More Apps, This Time From Xiaomi, Baidu, Claims report

The case pertains to the Karkardooma district court of Delhi, where the bail application of an accused was to be heard in the court of Special Judge, Additional District and Sessions Judge Sunil Chaudhary of NDPS court.

Because of coronavirus, there is presently no open hearing in the court, so proceedings are done through video conference and lawyers have to file their petition and documents online.

When the accused’s bail application was presented before Judge Sunil Chaudhary, he noticed that the documents filed online were scanned with CamScanner. The judge told the lawyer not to use the app as it has been named and also mentioned in the bail plea not to use CamScanner in the future.

Here is a copy of the plea:

After tensions on the Indo-Chinese border, the Centre had banned CamScanner along with 58 other apps, saying they were a threat to India’s “sovereignty and security”.

CamScanner enabled users to share documents in formats like JPEG or PDF, with features like document snapshot and smart image document management.

Microsoft Office Lens, Adobe Scan, PhotoScan are other similar apps which can be used instead of CamScanner.