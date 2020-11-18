New Delhi: An Italian artist has set a new record by creating the world’s largest drawing that covers 6,118.96 square feet (568.47 meter). The Altomonte-based artist FRA!, aka Francesco Caporale entered the Guinness World Records by creating the drawing and was able to complete it in five days on November 3. Also Read - Egyptian Scuba Diver Stays Under Water for 145 hours, Sets New World Record

Born and raised in Altomonte, FRA! is an illustrator, graphic designer and art director based in Milan, Italy. He took on the challenge of creating the world's largest drawing by an individual.

The record-breaking canvas was created in the central square of Altomonte, where 567 square meters were filled with images of typical objects, textures, imaginary characters – all created with a simple black marker with a 2.5 cm stroke.

According to the official website of the Guinness World Records, the artist was inspired to create the drawing after seeing images, photos, and drawings, which users uploaded to DoodleDream.it – a special platform created by Xiaomi Italia. Caporale’s attempt was also sponsored by Xiaomi Italia.

The artist’s final artwork included doodles of objects, textures and imaginary characters from the art-sharing platform. He said, “The dream is the perfect ingredient on which art is based. Dreamlike visions out of time and space that allow themselves to be freely interpreted by our unconscious and our sensitivity. Here’s what doodle art is for me: improvisation and freedom. And with Doodle Dream we have underlined a further fundamental value for contemporary society: that of the community.”

The artwork isn’t a permanent installation and will be removed right after the certificate presentation has taken place. As per the official website, after the award ceremony, the artwork will be donated to the municipality of Altomonte, who will sell parts of the canvas to raise money towards supporting the community.

