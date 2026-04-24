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Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Melonis penchant for Indian jhumka takes internet by storm

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s penchant for Indian ‘jhumka’ takes internet by storm

You cannot but agree that Meloni is a vigorous leader who lets her demeanour do the talking as effectively as her choice of words.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stands apart from many world leaders. (Image: X/@GiorgiaMeloni)

New Delhi: Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stands apart from many world leaders and heads of states due to her dynamic personality and style quotient. You cannot but agree that Meloni is a vigorous leader who lets her demeanour do the talking as effectively as her choice of words. No wonder she has a huge fan following across the countries.

Per sua natura, un solerte propagandista di regime non può impartire lezioni né di coerenza né di libertà.

Ma non saranno certo queste caricature a farci cambiare strada.

Noi, diversamente da altri, non abbiamo fili, non abbiamo padroni e non prendiamo ordini.

La nostra bussola… pic.twitter.com/UPmr22zAwO — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) April 21, 2026

In the latest one, she has posted a selfie on X with a reprimanding message, purportedly directed at her critics. The post reads: “Per sua natura, un solerte propagandista di regime non può impartire lezioni né di coerenza né di libertà. Ma non saranno certo queste caricature a farci cambiare strada. Noi, diversamente da altri, non abbiamo fili, non abbiamo padroni e non prendiamo ordini. La nostra bussola resta una sola: l’interesse dell’Italia. E continueremo a seguirla con orgoglio, con buona pace dei propagandisti di ogni latitudine. (By its very nature, a diligent regime propagandist cannot give lessons in either consistency or freedom. But these caricatures certainly won’t make us change course. We, unlike others, have no strings, no masters, and take no orders. Our compass remains one and only: the interest of Italy. And we will continue to follow it with pride, much to the chagrin of propagandists far and wide.”

In the selfie, Giorgia Meloni is seen smiling while wearing a pair of exquisite Indian ‘jhumkas’ (earrings). According to analysts, this selfie post on X carries a subtle political barb that has created a stir from Washington all the way to Europe.

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