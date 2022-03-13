Shimla: The soldiers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) – called ‘Himveers’ were seen playing kabaddi in the high Himalayas in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. The ITBP jawans were covered in heavily padded hooded jackets and boots as they played in freezing temperatures in the snow.Also Read - Viral Video: ITBP Dog Becomes Mother to 13 Puppies, Feeds Her Babies. Watch

A video shared by the ITBP showed the Himveers playing the sport in teams and two soldiers tackling each other to win.

A few weeks ago, ITBP jawans were seen playing volleyball at an altitude of 15,000 feet along the India-China border at -20 degrees celsius weather.

The ITBP personnel in Himachal have to patrol the borders at an altitude of 14,000 feet at a temperature of minus 20 degrees celsius. They also have do their physical training and other activities in the snow.

Watch the video below: