The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were seen training in extremely cold conditions at the Uttarakhand border. At a temperature of Minus 25 Degrees Celius and surrounded by snow-capped mountains, the ITBP bravely marched in the heavy snow.

Their leader could be heard giving them instructions for the training. Even amidst the extreme cold, the jawans trained with energy and bold voices.

The video was tweeted on Sunday morning and within a few hours, it went viral with almost 20,000 views and over 1,500 likes.

