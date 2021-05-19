New Delhi: As the country fights the second wave of coronavirus, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel came forward with a unique way to boost the morale of the COVID-19 warriors. ITBP constable Rahul Khosla played a soulful tune on mandolin and dedicated it to the front line workers of the pandemic. Also Read - Funny But Effective: Langur Cutouts Used to Scare Off Monkeys at Delhi's ITBP-run COVID Care Centre

The video was shared by the official Twitter account of ITBP, which features Constable Rahul Khosla strumming the mandolin and playing a soulful tune. ”Constable Rahul Khosla, ITBP presents the tune for Corona Warriors on Mandolin,” reads the caption shared with the video.

Watch the video here:

हर करम अपना करेंगे… कोरोना योद्धाओं को कांस्टेबल राहुल खोसला, आईटीबीपी का सलाम, मंडोलिन की धुन Constable Rahul Khosla, ITBP presents the tune for Corona Warriors on Mandolin pic.twitter.com/fkx65gse8g — ITBP (@ITBP_official) May 18, 2021

The video has gone viral and people have appreciated the constable’s sweet gesture for Covid warriors. Many also lauded the soulful performance and musical talent of the ITBP personnel.

One user wrote, ”Kudos to Rahul ji for his stupendous performance. God bless you and all of us in this country.”

Here are a few reactions:

Jai Hind

Bharat Mata ki Jai . https://t.co/tn7Hx6oPAw — Himanshu Awasthi (@HimanshuAf) May 18, 2021

Kudos to Rahul ji for his stupendous performance. God bless you and all of us in this country. — Raj K Tickoo (@raj_tickoo) May 18, 2021

You are so talented Sir ..Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — common citizen (@baishalimajumd5) May 18, 2021

Notably, ever since the pandemic started, front-line warriors have been toiling day and night to serve Covid patients while putting themselves and their families at great risk.