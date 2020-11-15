New Delhi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday shared a video of 5-year-old Ladakh boy Nwang Namgyal, whose video saluting soldiers went viral on the internet last month. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles In A Classic Yellow Saree By Manish Malhotra, See PICS

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of ITBP shared the LKG student's "kadak" salute video and captioned it, "Salute! Happy and inspiring again… Nawang Namgyal, the 5 years old student of LKG salutes Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans near a border village in Ladakh."

Namgyal is a lower kindergarten student in one of the border villages in Ladakh’s Chushul area. Earlier in October, the enthusiastic and cute boy became an internet sensation after his video donning the uniform of ITBP personnel and saluting jawans in Ladakh won the heart of netizens.

The paramilitary force’s honour to the little boy comes just a day after Diwali during which PM Modi urged all citizens to light a lamp to salute the soldiers who guard the national borders along with other frontline workers.