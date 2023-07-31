Home

Viral

ITR Filing Deadline: Swiggy’s Meme On Income Tax Return Last Date Is Too Relatable

ITR Filing Deadline: Swiggy’s Meme On Income Tax Return Last Date Is Too Relatable

The final day of income tax return filing for the assessment year 2023-24 sees X flooded with rib-tickling memes. As taxpayers grapple with ITR filing related chaos, some people are busy sharing a series of hilarious memes on the micro blogging site.

ITR filing portal will close today.

Undoubtedly, the process of filing taxes is not easy, and the services of Chartered Accountants (CAs) will burn a hole in your pocket. To make things simpler, taxpayers can use the online e-Filing portal of the Income Tax Department and file ITR on their own. The final day of income tax return filing for the assessment year 2023-24, that is today, July 31 sees X, formally known as Twitter, flooded with rib-tickling memes. As taxpayers grapple with ITR filing related chaos, some people are making the most of the moment and are busy sharing a series of hilarious memes on the micro blogging site.

Trending Now

In this amusing meme flood, food delivery platform Swiggy also hopped in and shared today’s essentials list. Sharing a collage of four pictures, i.e., umbrella, tea, fritters and ITR filing, Swiggy gave a reminder to file ITR before the deadline closes.

Have a look at some other memes doing rounds in the Internet

From last moment mayhem, Income Tax websites tech glitches, to the scrutiny of UPI transactions, X is flooded with memes for every situation. Let’s have a look at some of the memes.

As the last day of ITR filing has arrived, some taxpayers are running to their chartered accountant for last moment corrections. Signifying this situation, a Twitter user shared, “Tax payers on the last day of ITR Filing at CA’s offices.”

In another incident, while filing an ITR, many taxpayers have faced technical glitches, slow website response, and the disappearance of draft forms. An X user shared an appropriate meme on the situation and captioned, “When CA filing ITR Recently, Income tax portal is down. Service unavailable.”

While there is no such announcement of ITR Filing dates extension by the Income Tax Department after July 31, some are still hoping for some last-minute miracle. Converting this situation, a Twitter user shared an image and captioned, “CAs posting – Finally done with all ITRs. Finance Minister – Ab time aa gaya hai ITR extension dene ka”

CAs posting – Finally done with all ITRs😁 Finance Minister – Ab time aagaya he ITR extension ka Dene ka🤐#IncomeTaxReturn #IncomeTax #incometaxindia # pic.twitter.com/Un2VIlDKRW — CA Nikhil Jain (@CANikhilJain3) July 30, 2023

Another user shared the agony of a CA examining the UPI transactions of their clients with amounts as low as Rs 5 and as high as Rs 40,000. Sharing a meme he wrote, “POV: CA is going through all my UPI transactions while filing my ITR”.

POV: CA is going through all my UPI transactions while filing my ITR pic.twitter.com/RJ1ayy6kaE — kunal jhurani (@myhumour_side) July 26, 2023

For the ones who are unaware, taxpayers who fail to file ITR before the deadline and have a total income of up to Rs 5 lakh, will have to pay a penalty of Rs 1,000.For the ones who are unaware, taxpayers who fail to file ITR before the deadline and have a total income of up to Rs 5 lakh, they will have to pay a penalty of Rs 1,000.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES