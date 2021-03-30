Florida: A family was left shocked after finding that their washing machine’s dryer had a snake living in it, causing the machine to malfunction. The Pring family in Florida made this terrifying discovery after they noticed their dryer was blowing out more lint than usual and called repairman Darrell Cobble to check the machine. At first, he assumed the issue was caused by a ‘faulty motor’ and thought it would be a simple-fix job. Also Read - Huge Snake Attacks Zookeeper During Instagram Live Session, Leaves Netizens Shocked | Watch Viral Video

However, hen he examined the machine, he saw a dead snake curled up inside the dryer, much to the shock of the family.

“He just stands up, and he walks off. He’s like, ‘There’s a dead snake in there,”Alyson Pring remembers Cobble saying.

Cobble told the station that while it’s not common, snakes can find their way into dryers. Coble told WKMG news that it was the absence of a grate in the dryer that resulted in the snake finding its way inside the appliance. “It’s not something you normally find in there but you find them.. so on the outside, they normally have a grate that kind of stops it from going there. They didn’t have one, so it kind of found its way inside,” he said.

“Could’ve been much worse, but I’m glad it was dead, done, fixed it up and ready to go,” Alyson said.

After the news spread, people on social media suggested the family to get a grate as soon as possible so that this does not occur again.