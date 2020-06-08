Puducherry: Social media has erupted in anger after a shocking video shows health workers in Puducherry throwing the dead body of a Covid-19 patient hurriedly into a grave, disregarding Covid-19 protocols. Also Read - 'Cows Have More Respect': Twitter Enraged After UP Sends Dead Bodies of Auraiya Victims With Migrants in Open Trucks

The 30-second video, which is going viral, shows four men wearing personal protective equipment taking out the body from an ambulance and throwing it into the pit. One of the men in the video is also heard saying that they have “thrown the body”, according to NDTV.

As per Times of India, the dead body was of a 45-year-old Chennai resident who was in Puducherry to meet his wife. He was confirmed corona positive on Friday and was ‘brought dead’ to the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Research Institute in Puducherry.

Netizens have expressed shock over how health workers have violated the norms of the decent burial of a body and also didn’t follow the required protocol.

More so, as evident in the video, the patient appeared to have been wrapped in cloth instead of a body bag as mandated, thereby exposing the workers to risk too.

Shocking and Shameful… Dead body of a #COVID19 patient was thrown into a pit by a government team which was incharge of disposing off the body in Puducherry. Dignified disposal of dead body is a matter of right. Such a treatment is insult to a dead person. @VNarayanasami pic.twitter.com/CzTMUlPdlS — Rahul Upadhyay (@rahulrajnews) June 7, 2020

After the outrage, Puducherry Health Director Dr S Mohan Kumar said that the episode was a mishap and told ANI, “As per Health Department norms, Revenue Department officials were burying the body, when it slipped from hands of [an] employee and rolled into an abyss. Inquiry initiated.”

As per Health Dept norms, Revenue Dept officials were burying the body, when it slipped from hands of employee&rolled into abyss. Inquiry initiated:Puducherry Health Director on reports of body of COVID19 positive man thrown into pit by officials(pic1-screengrab from viral video) pic.twitter.com/Xb4ZZeInWR — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi said that the officials and workers involved in the incident have been issued show-cause notices.

“Place the dead body in leak-proof plastic body bag. The exterior of the body bag can be decontaminated with 1% hypochlorite. The body bag can be wrapped with a mortuary sheet or sheet provided by the family members,” the official guidelines say.