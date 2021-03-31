In today’s bizarre piece of news, a self-styled pastor in South Africa has claimed that he can heal people by…Wait For It..farting on their face! Yes, the pastor named Christ Penelope reportedly farts on his congregants as a healing process that cures all spiritual and physical problems. The pastor went viral after he was photographed sitting on top of peoples faces and farting on them. Also Read - BKU (Bhanu) Chief Bhanu Pratap Singh Farts During Live Interview & Anchor Can't Even Laugh | Watch Viral Video

Well, what’s his logic? Penelope says he just has to fart on their heads near their nostrils to release the holy spirit and claims that his farts can perform miracles. He says it’s important that the fart be near the person’s nostrils so that the “healing power” can enter the body and do its work. And surprisingly, his business is booming! Not only dozens of people wait to receive the holy farts onto their faces, some also wait up to two months to meet him to get farted on. The ones who don’t get to meet him collect his farts in containers to take with them.